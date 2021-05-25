Defense paints Iowa murder suspect as hard-working immigrant

Investigators said Bahena Rivera confessed during an 11-hour interrogation to approaching Tibbetts, fighting with her after she threatened to call the police, putting her body in his trunk and hiding it in a cornfield. They say he led them to the body, which was badly decomposed and hidden underneath cornstalks. Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood spots on the rubber trunk seal and trunk liner of the Malibu.

Frese told jurors that the case was about a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. to earn better wages. She said Bahena Rivera “is a yes man” who did anything he was asked on the dairy farm where he worked, and cooperated when law enforcement showed up there and asked to question him.

She said the interrogation went “on and on” for hours, after Bahena Rivera had worked a 12-hour day.

“The confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head, ‘perhaps you blacked out’,” she said. “The state in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case. They got what they needed. There was an intense amount of pressure to close this case, to arrest someone, for this vicious crime.”

Investigators say Bahena Rivera told them he “blacked out” and couldn't remember how he killed Tibbetts.