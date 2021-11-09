 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash

Sheriff's officials in northeastern Iowa say a 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving overturned and pinned her

  • 0

WINTHROP, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern Iowa overturned and pinned her, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened Sunday evening in Buchanan County southeast of Winthrop, sheriff’s deputies said. Investigators said the girl was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV and carrying a passenger when she lost control on a county road and rolled over into a ditch. The girl was pinned under the UTV, deputies said.

The passenger — also a juvenile — was not injured. Officials said the girl was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials did not immediately release the girl’s name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Can using swear words ease pain?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News