Des Moines man accused of setting father's house on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of setting his father’s house on fire while the elderly man was still inside it was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Shane Lorenz, 48, is now charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson in the case, police said.

Investigators believe Lorenz started the fire Saturday morning at his father’s home. The older man survived by climbing out his bedroom window, suffering minor injuries in the process, police said.

Lorenz is being held in the Polk County Jail and is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0