Des Moines police charge man with murder in stabbing death

Police have charged a Des Moines man with murder in the stabbing death of a woman found in an apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police on Saturday charged a Des Moines man with murder after the stabbing death of a woman found in an apartment.

Officers and medics were called to an apartment in southwest Des Moines just before 2 a.m. on a report of an unconscious woman. They found a dead woman who appeared to have been stabbed.

Officers detained Clarence Edward Reed, 33, at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.

Police will release the woman's name after notifying her family.

Police said it was the second homicide in Des Moines in 2022.

