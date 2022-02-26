Des Moines police charge man with murder in stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police on Saturday charged a Des Moines man with murder after the stabbing death of a woman found in an apartment.

Officers and medics were called to an apartment in southwest Des Moines just before 2 a.m. on a report of an unconscious woman. They found a dead woman who appeared to have been stabbed.

Officers detained Clarence Edward Reed, 33, at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.

Police will release the woman's name after notifying her family.

Police said it was the second homicide in Des Moines in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

