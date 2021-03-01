 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Des Moines police ID victim of year's first homicide
0 comments
AP

Des Moines police ID victim of year's first homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man fatally shot last week in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Darrell Merriwether, 52, of Clive, died early Saturday after being shot late Friday night in a residential area several blocks southeast of Drake University, the Des Moines Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Officers and firefighters called to the scene found Merriwether around 11:20 p.m. Friday with gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police did not announce any arrests or suspects in the Monday release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest outside River City Rentals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News