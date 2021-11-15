Des Moines police identify man killed in shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police on Monday identified an 18-year-old man killed Sunday morning in a shooting.

Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines died in the shooting, which also left another man injured. Police haven't identified the second man.

Police responded to a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found one man in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The other man was in good condition at a hospital, police said.

The death was the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0