Des Moines police identify man killed in shooting

Des Moines police have identified an 18-year-old man killed Sunday morning in a shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police on Monday identified an 18-year-old man killed Sunday morning in a shooting.

Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines died in the shooting, which also left another man injured. Police haven't identified the second man.

Police responded to a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found one man in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The other man was in good condition at a hospital, police said.

The death was the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2021.

