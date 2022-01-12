 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Des Moines police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Des Moines that left a man dead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in Des Moines that left a man dead.

Des Moines police were called about 2:40 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. They found a man with severe injuries and rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

Police sought the public's help in finding a car involved in the crash, and later Wednesday morning found a vehicle that investigators think hit the man.

