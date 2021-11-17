Des Moines police say suspects kicked in door, killed dog

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are seeking two people suspected in the fatal shooting a dog that was protecting its owner during a home invasion early Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. as a woman and her dog returned home from a walk. That's when two armed people kicked in the woman’s door, leading the dog to attack the intruders, investigators said. One of the suspects then shot the dog, police said.

The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian hospital, but died of its injuries.

Police said the suspects fled the scene. No arrests had been announced by midday Wednesday.

