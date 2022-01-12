Des Moines police searching for car in fatal hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are searching for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports that police described the vehicle as a yellow, two-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Officers and firefighters found the injured man at 2:41 a.m. Medics took him to UnityPoint Hospital. where he died, police said. They did not release his name or other details.

Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release that the car officers are seeking will have heavy front end damage and a missing front license plate.

