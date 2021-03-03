Des Moines schools leader could lose job over COVID response

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A decision by the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district to stick with remote learning in the midst of a pandemic could end up costing him his job.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Ahart of his administrator license, saying it found probable cause that Ahart failed to submit or implement a lawful plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year, television station WOI reported Wednesday. The license is a state requirement to hold the position of schools superintendent in Iowa.

At the time of Ahart's decision, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds required schools to provide at least 50% of teaching in classrooms and allowed districts to seek temporary reprieves to teach online only when virus activity rose to especially high levels. In January, Reynolds signed into law requirements that schools offer a full-time, in-person learning option, despite an outcry from teachers, school nurses and other education professionals who said pushing children back into classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic wasn't safe.