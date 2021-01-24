Des Moines sports park determined it couldn't safely open

The Cobles have worked with Sleepy Hollow since it first hosted Renaissance fairs 15 years ago. Last year was the toughest year yet. Only a fraction of their planned performance weekends actually came through, Amy Coble said.

Of all the places the Cobles work, Sleepy Hollow stands out as a supportive, tight-knit community, they said.

“There’s a lot of tradition there,” Amy Coble said. “A lot of people, both entertainers and patrons, have been coming for 15 years or more. They love it, and it’s a family tradition.”

It’s easy to spread out during an outdoor Renaissance fair, mini-golfing and most other activities Sleepy Hollow offers. But unlike skiing and snowboarding, which haven’t been offered at the park for a few years largely due to soaring insurance rates, there’s little inclination to spread out while sledding and tubing, Flatt said.

“The extra kick in the pants this year is that it’s been probably the best weather year we’ve had,” he said.

Staying open “would be a battle where the only losers are the ones who get infected by an asymptomatic person who shouldn’t have been in a big group,” Flatt said. “The big groups are what we are trying to avoid, and the big groups are our customer base.”