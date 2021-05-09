Des Moines student-run market offers another way to learn

The store is small but has everything from milk to fresh produce to student-made pottery, Eppert said. And the students working in the market know a lot about the products being sold.

“Any questions that people have we’re usually able to answer since we have raised all the meat,” she said. That’s because the Des Moines agricultural program also includes classes in which students raise animals to be shown at the Iowa State Fair and to be processed as meat.

Anderson is developing an agricultural business class to incorporate marketing, finance and other aspects of Central Market. Starting next year, the students will have more responsibilities when it comes to running the store.

“Why not give kids a class where they can do it themselves?” he said.

Most of the students who take part in Des Moines’ agriculture-based classes have never lived on a farm, he said. Through Central Campus they are able to experience everything from breeding animals to growing plants.

“We want kids to see all of the many careers that are in agriculture. In order to do that, we take them through the entire system. So they see everything from the breeding of the animals to the retail side,” he said.