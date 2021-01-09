Des Moines urban farmer feeds neighbors, builds community

Owczarski, 30, says she feels like the business, started in 2016, finally found its footing in 2020, leaving her ready to take on new goals in a time of immense need.

“The whole reason we started this is to feed people,” she said. “People are really struggling, and that’s my main focus.”

The original Sweet Tooth Farm plot sits next to Owczarski’s home in what used to be Royal Park, once the smallest park in the city. But she, her husband, Rene, and their neighbors agreed there had to be something more useful than crumbling playground equipment and a basketball court with no rim where people loitered late into the night.

Determined to find a solution, Owczarski led a long-fought charge that eventually resulted in the city vacating the park and leasing the land. That rare result is largely thanks to her unwillingness to take no for an answer, said Ben Page, the parks and recreation director, whom Owczarski calls an early supporter.

“She’s a force, and she’s a positive force,” Page said. Lots of people come to the city with complaints, ideas and requests, he said, but Owczarski’s bold proposal was different because she put in the work to prove how it could benefit River Bend. She even got a relative of the Royal family for which the park was named to give their blessing.