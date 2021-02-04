Des Moines zoo announces name of giraffe born in January

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines have announced the name of a male giraffe born there in January: Raza.

The name was the overwhelming pick of thousands of people who voted among three names selected as possible choices, the zoo said in a news release Thursday. The zoo said 45% of the vote went to Raza over the other choices: Mosi and Ikemba. The name Raza means “hope," the zoo said.

The calf was to be on public display for the first time starting Thursday afternoon and was expected to be available for public view on a limited basis in the coming days. Zoo officials said viewing times would increase in the coming weeks.

Raza was born at the zoo on Jan. 18 to Skye, a 6-year-old giraffe that has lived at the zoo since 2015. The father is Jakobi, a 15-year--old giraffe that has sired several calves over the years.

