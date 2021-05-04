DNA testing fails to exonerate Iowa prisoner in 1976 slaying

A man posing as a hotel guest robbed Foster’s mother at gunpoint in the middle of the night, then shot Foster to death during a scuffle before fleeing. An accomplice detained by Foster’s father outside the motel initially told police that the shooter was his friend, Willie Jefferson, Hicks’ half brother.

Hours later, the accomplice changed his statement and said the shooter was Hicks, who was known to local authorities and immediately arrested. Officers never interviewed or investigated Jefferson, who died in the 1990s.

Lorraine Foster identified Hicks as her son’s killer after picking him out of lineups that did not include Jefferson. She used racial slurs when talking to police and described Hicks, who is Black, as having “the usual Black face.”

Hicks’ lawyers sought the testing after learning that a cap that came off the killer’s head during the scuffle had never been tested for DNA evidence. A crime lab examined the hat for hairs at the time but couldn't find any, and it was kept in storage for decades at the Henry County Courthouse.

DNA analysts at Bode Technologies in Lorton, Virginia, developed a partial DNA profile from the interior rim of the hat. They found it was likely a mix of at least two individuals but that only one of them could be interpreted.

Comparing that profile to a sample from Hicks, the mixture is "at least 59 times more likely to be observed if it originated from Gentric Hicks and one unknown, unrelated individual than if two unknown, unrelated individuals,” their report concluded. The result provides “limited support” for implicating Hicks on a scale in which “strong support” is defined as at least 10,000 times more likely than not.

