AP

Dog credited with saving family from carbon monoxide

Roxy the dog is more than a beloved family pet — she’s a lifesaver

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Roxy the dog is more than a beloved family pet — she's a lifesaver.

WHO-TV reports that an Ankeny, Iowa, family is crediting Roxy with alerting them when the odorless gas carbon monoxide leaked into their home.

It happened Dec. 13. Brad Harbert said Roxy is normally mild-mannered, but that night she was unusually active, jumping up and down on the bed.

Harbert then heard the home's carbon monoxide detector go off. He jumped out of bed and Roxy went to Hartbert's son's door and began scratching at it.

Harbert gathered his son, father and the dog and left the home. An investigation found that the leak came from the home's electric and gas fireplace.

