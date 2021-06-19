Dubuque-based company has space to guarantee auto parts

The company was founded by Faley’s father, Mike Faley, who ran the business out of his mother’s garage in Dubuque. Teddy Jo said his father would travel from gas station to gas station, largely selling oil filters.

At the time, cars were less complicated feats of engineering. Ford cars all shared the same Ford oil filters, while the Dodge-Chrysler family of cars all had a filter of their own. When it came to individual manufacturers, it was largely a one-size-fits-all model, Faley said. As time has gone on, cars have become more complex in their design, and the number of unique parts made for each make and model of a vehicle has expanded dramatically.

“We used to have only a few different types of oil filters,” Faley said. “Now, I have hundreds of different oil filters to fit all the different types of cars out there.”

IWI has looked to meet this increasing complexity by expanding outward with new warehouse locations in order to fit its ever-expanding supply, including Iowa locations in Cascade and Dyersville, along with Wisconsin locations in Lancaster and Platteville.