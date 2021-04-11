Dubuque company grows as demand rises for intricate designs

Weston Pins, who is Dietzel’s brother, has been with the company for about eight years. During that time, Painted Sky Designs has operated in relative obscurity in Dubuque. He’s confident that is about to change.

“We’re just starting to get our name out there and get our feet wet,” he said. “We have a lot of potential growth ahead of us. I am really excited about where we are going.”

The origins of Painted Sky Designs date to 2003. Co-founder Mike Meyer was working as a freelance illustrator at the time, creating drawings that appeared in medical and biological textbooks. A family friend, Tom Orr, suggested Meyer could use his artistic skills in a different way.

Orr believed there was a market for well-crafted images of wildlife, natural landscapes and other outdoor themes.

Mike Meyer and Orr soon co-founded Painted Sky Designs, creating a mutually beneficial partnership. Meyer and his wife, Renee, were both skilled artists. Orr, who later retired from the business, had retail experience that brought useful industry insight to the table.

“(The business) took off so fast,” Meyer said. “Before I knew it, that’s what I was doing full time.”

A new generation is making its mark.