Dubuque company has long history supplying dentists

Oral Arts prides itself in the continuing-education programs it offers dentists through the Iowa Dental Association. But that has not been possible recently due to the pandemic.

“It’s tied our hands, and we are not in the community as much as we would like to be,” McGary said. “COVID has really changed the way that we do business in regards to our outreach and the ability to be a part of the dental community. We’ve always been a part of the dental community in offering courses for the dentists, but those are all on hold until COVID goes away.”

Grutz has learned the process that is used to create all of the products she helps design. The process includes function, phonetics and aesthetics.

“Those are the three things you work on when you are making teeth,” she said. “You want the function so the person can chew. Then, phonetics for speaking. Then, aesthetics — that’s how it looks.”

Now, she is so familiar with all of the work, she can step in and fill the roles of other employees in their absence. The variety and change drive her.

“I really like to make teeth,” she said. “I enjoy the people I work with, and I enjoy getting up every day and going to work.”

