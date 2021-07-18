Dubuque company known for creating manufacturing tools

“It’s all about the quality and the skill of the people that you hire and are working with,” she said.

Thomas said many companies often experience issues with delivery and quality when outsourcing their tool production, which, in turn, gives his company the opportunity to make things right.

“With Ford and GM, we kept them from shutting down because of a poorly made part offshore,” Thomas said. “We were able to improve the tool enough that we could take it to their facility and run it in their presses.”

However, Thomas also attributed the company’s continued success to its investment in quality employees. The company participates in promoting trade school education, and those that it hires are given competitive pay and workplace flexibility.

“It’s the people that you hire, and the people that grow every day that make the company better,” Thomas said. “This is a family business. It’s not just about pushing numbers.”

Though the company faces challenges, ranging from workforce shortages to a transition from in-person to online sales methods, Thomas said he feels confident in the future of his now-historic family business.

“It’s really rewarding,” he said. “Seeing our employees and our company grow is a rewarding thing to see.”

