DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Before he began growing microgreens during the summer of 2022, Dan Brimmer knew next to nothing about the plants.

But after he tried one bite, he instantly was hooked.

“I couldn’t believe how great they tasted,” he told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. “The sunflower’s nutty. The speckled pea tastes just like you’re biting into a peapod. The radish has a real spicy flavor.”

Brimmer raises speckled pea microgreens, rambo radish microgreens, sunflower microgreens and broccoli microgreens at his Dubuque home and sells them at both Dubuque Farmers Market and Dubuque Winter Farmers Market.

“I’ve always wanted to be a farmer, but I can’t afford the farm,” Brimmer said with a laugh. “I heard about microgreens a few years back and decided to give it a go.”

Brimmer’s plants grow from the same type of seeds that would become a fully grown sunflower or broccoli plant, but they simply are harvested sooner.

“You can grow sprouts, microgreens or full-grown plants,” he said. “Sprouts are harvested before they produce leaves, and microgreens are harvested after they produce leaves but before they reach full maturity.”

The growing process takes place in Brimmer’s basement, which always is kept between 68 and 80 degrees. It begins when seeds are germinated in plastic trays of dirt for several days, with trays stacked on top of one another and a brick placed on the top tray to help press the roots down into the dirt.

After germination, trays of broccoli and sunflower seeds are put in what Brimmer calls “blackout” for one to two days. Another tray is placed on top of them so they are not exposed to any light during the early growing stage.

Once the blackout is complete, the plants are grown under lights for one to two weeks, depending on the type of microgreen. As the plants grow, their trays are moved up to higher racks on Brimmer’s shelving units so he can keep track of how long they have until harvest.

“I just planted these this last Sunday,” he said, gesturing to several trays of speckled peas whose shoots were peeking over the edge of their tray, “and these” — he pointed to a tray of taller plants — “will be harvested tomorrow.”

The peas, unlike his other three plants, are grown in water rather than dirt.

“Their roots are so strong, that’s all they need,” he said, lifting the tray to reveal a thick, tangled mass of roots underneath the pea plants.

Every Friday, Brimmer harvests plants for the next day’s market, using a knife to chop off the stems before weighing them and placing them in small bags to sell.

One tray of broccoli or radish microgreens can fill about five bags, while a sunflower or pea tray can fill about 10 to 15 bags. He also offers a mixed bag that includes all four types of greens.

At the market, Brimmer sells only fresh microgreens that have been harvested the day before. Any product that doesn’t sell on a Saturday is placed in his compost bin, and he also cycles through the dirt used in his growing trays, mixing older, wet dirt with soil that has had time to dry out after usage.

“That way, none of it goes to waste,” he said.

Brimmer said the microgreens can be eaten raw, added to salads or sandwiches, cooked in stir fries or mixed with dishes such as scrambled eggs.

“One of my regular customers made pea soup for Thanksgiving using my speckled peas,” he said. “She came back the next week and said that was a big hit.”

He personally favors a salad made from one of his mixed bags of greens, with some ranch dressing, tomatoes and black olives.

Aside from the delicious end product, Brimmer said he enjoys the labor involved in running Microgreen Farm.

“I get to play in the dirt and watch things grow, and it’s really neat to see it grow that quickly,” he said. “I also get to interact with lots of people at the market and hear stories of what (dishes) they put my stuff in.”

Kalika Staker, of Farley, visits Brimmer’s stand each weekend to pick up several bags of speckled peas and the microgreen mix.

Another local vendor from whom he previously purchased microgreens recently relocated to a different city, so Staker was excited when Brimmer set up shop at the Dubuque summer and winter markets.

Staker praised the quality and nutritional value of Brimmer’s products, which he eats at every meal.

“You can tell just by looking at (his microgreens) that they’re clean and fresh,” he said.