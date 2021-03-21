Dubuque Screw Products management in 3rd generation

In recent years, the Dubuque Screw Products family has grown at a rapid clip.

The company moved to its facility at 6500 Chavenelle Road in 2008, which offers triple the square footage of the previous location. The relocation ushered in a period of major growth.

“We have built the space and opportunity for additional work and doubled our staff in response,” Matt said.

Dubuque Screw Products employs about 60 workers. Despite the influx of new hires, Matt Scherr said the average length of service is eight years and 15% of the staff has been employed there for more than two decades.

“In an industry like ours, a lot of this is tribal knowledge,” he said. “You really need that longevity in your team to train and support the newcomers coming in.”

For decades, Dubuque Screw Products has prided itself on serving a wide range of clients from a variety of industries.

“We learned very early on that getting involved with a single company that is 50 or 60 percent of your business just didn’t work,” Mike said. “Diversification is one of the things that really was, is and will continue to be a strength of the company.”