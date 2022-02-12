Dubuque sober-living center opens after years of work

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — It started with finding a location, negotiating a purchase and soliciting the millions of dollars needed to build a facility. There were doubters, but time after time, things fell into place.

The serendipity could not have been anything other than a miracle, said Michelle Mihalakis. Four years of miracles.

“We’ve overcome obstacle after obstacle,” she said.

Mihalakis is the executive director of Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind a new Dubuque sober-living campus. She is simultaneously celebrating and assisting staff as they welcome tenants to Liberty Recovery Community, which opened Feb. 1.

The campus at 2216 White St. includes the Liberty Recovery & Training Center and a 24-unit affordable housing complex. The program is aimed at filling a dearth of local long-term-recovery services and housing for people with substance-use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

“I think for so long that there have been no solutions,” Mihalakis told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. “This is a solution.”

Few areas of the community do not encounter people struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the problem during lockdowns and consequent isolation.

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that more than 93,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in 2020, the highest on record and a 30% increase from the prior year. Complete data from 2021 is not yet available.

“It’s a community disease,” Mihalakis said.

That is why she considers Liberty Recovery Community a “community project.”

Paul Hoecker, 53, was one of two residents to move in on the opening day.

“It’s real nice,” he said as he surveyed the one-bedroom unit, which had been furnished with a brown recliner, a dresser, a kitchen table for one, a wicker chair, a twin-size bed and several bath towels.

Hoecker hails from Chicago but 12 years ago moved to Dubuque to work as a food and beverage director. He settled down to raise his family.

Hoecker said drinking impeded his life.

“I would like to say it didn’t, but I know it did,” he said. “It just affects you.”

Hoecker recently was living at Dubuque Rescue Mission, which is one of many entities that will refer residents to Liberty Recovery Community.

Paid staff and trained residents will oversee the new program, which offers wraparound services. Seven employees have been hired so far, and as more are onboarded, additional residents will move in.

“People in recovery will work here,” Mihalakis said. “And we’ll raise them up and empower them.”

Financing the endeavor proved to be a massive undertaking. The majority of apartment construction costs were covered from a $2.7 million grant from National Housing Trust Fund.

Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Dubuque also helped finance the acquisition of the site, which previously was a bank. Private donations and other grants have filled in gaps.

Residents are responsible for paying rent, and the facility will accept subsidized housing payments, including assistance from the Housing Choice Voucher program.

City of Dubuque Community Development Specialist Maddy Haverland believes this is the first project of its kind in the city.

“It’s such a need, not only in Dubuque but across the United States, to have this community and peer-to-peer support for folks that are struggling,” she said.

Along with Manasseh House, Mihalakis oversees Salvia Apartments in Dubuque. Residents from both sober-living communities can attend programs at the training center.

Case manager Rae Ann Kennedy is charged with referring new residents to community providers, including those who provide employment, education, medical and substance-abuse services.

She will help lead trainings on topics such as boundaries and self-care at the center, which also will host 12-step groups.

Before she retired from her career as a probation officer, Kennedy observed recurrent substance use among her charges and came to view it as a primary cause of the challenges that they faced.

She believes that a sober-living community could help people avoid incarceration.

“To many of our residents, this will be a great opportunity for them to have their own home,” Kennedy said.

Liberty Recovery Community still seeks donations to cover operations costs, and several grant applications are in the works.

“We still need a new roof and mechanicals, but we’re operable,” Mihalakis said. “When the time comes, we’ll find a way. The good Lord will provide it. But we have to get going. This has been going on four years, and all this time, people are dying. People overdosing. Parents tearing their hair out. Children that wish they had their parent back. I wish we could have gotten together sooner, but I’m just thankful we’re here.”

