 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dust explosion causes property damage at Iowa grain elevator
0 comments
AP

Dust explosion causes property damage at Iowa grain elevator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator on Friday caused property damage but no injuries, the owner said.

Landus Cooperative said in a statement on its website that the explosion at its Jefferson grain elevator happened around 8 a.m. The statement said no one was injured and all employees were located.

Local fire and emergency crews responded to the blast. The company said the situation is contained and under control. An investigation is planned to determine what caused the blast.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC on Reduced Federal Stimulus Payment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News