DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A person was shot to death Friday morning in northeast Des Moines, police said.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire at 5:41 a.m. and found a person who had been shot. Although officers attempted lifesaving efforts, the person died at the scene.

It was the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0