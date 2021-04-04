Eastern Iowa man achieves dream of becoming fishing guide

As a guide, Romberg said he’s a combination of instructor and entomologist.

“You have to know where the fish are and how to catch them and you pass that on to folks,” he said.

Romberg’s season depends on weather conditions.

“I don’t like to go out unless it’s 38 degrees and above,” he said. “(Trout) are slow and lethargic this time of the year.”

Warmer temperatures provide a better fishing experience for Romberg’s clients and are better for the health of the fish.

“And it’s all about the fish in this business,” Romberg said.

Clients’ fishing abilities are “all across the spectrum,” according to Romberg.

“You have folks who have fished in this area, and you have folks who have no equipment and no idea how to fish,” he said. “You have to teach some people how to cast and you have to think about where you can take them where their ability will actually catch some fish. You have to be patient with people.”

Sometimes, Romberg’s clients are experienced trout fishermen from outside the area who come to learn about the best areas to fish.

“A lot of my clients come out of the Chicago area,” he said. “I make reservations for them at local motels, and then I can show them some basic areas to fish. We will fish one stream in the morning and fish another in the afternoon. I can set up a day based on what (the clients) would like to experience.”

