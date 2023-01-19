 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Eastern Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

Authorities say an eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed intruder who broke out a basement window and entered his home

  • 0

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday.

Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.

Police said O'Brine broke out a window and entered the basement of a home. A resident, who was home with his 10-year-old son, saw O'Brine and fired three shots at the intruder, hitting him twice.

O'Brine, who was armed and wearing a mask, died at the home.

Lyons said an investigation of the shooting is continuing but that evidence supports a conclusion that the resident was justified in using deadly force.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot. Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police and hospital officials say a certified nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose sexually assaulted at least nine female patients who were sedated or unconscious. Police say the assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, in October 2022. An autopsy found Caraccio died of an accidental overdose at the hospital. After his death, investigators found videos and photographs on Caraccio’s cellphone showing him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022. The patients were sedated or unconscious when they were assaulted. Police say they believe Caraccio acted alone.

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California. The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases. Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar, of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow. The Bowmans were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

AG: Des Moines officers justified in shooting death of teen

The Iowa Attorney General’s office says Des Moines police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a 16-year-old boy. The office announced Wednesday the officers shot the teenager, identified as T.J., after he pointed a gun at them in his grandmother's home on Dec. 26. Four officers responding to a call about a domestic dispute found T.J. at his grandmother's home and negotiated with him for about five minutes to put his gun down. The report says he eventually pointed the the gun at the officers. Three of the four officers at the scene shot him.

Two dead after 15-vehicle pileup on icy I-80 in Iowa Sunday

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. State Trooper Bob Conrad says the crash demonstrates the importance of drivers paying close attention to road conditions.

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

Critics attack Des Moines diocese's gender-identity policies

Critics are attacking the Diocese of Des Moines' new gender-identity policies, calling them hateful and discriminatory. The Des Moines Register reports that that the policies will go into effect Jan. 16. The policies ban the use of preferred pronouns during ministry, require people to use bathrooms or locker rooms that match their birth sex and require people to follow a dress code that matches their birth sex. Students also will be allowed to participate only in sports or activities consistent with their biological sex. The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa says the policies are dangerous and promote bigotry.

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News