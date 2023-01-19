Eastern Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California. The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.