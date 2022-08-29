Editorial Roundup: Iowa

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Des Moines Register. August 28, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa Republicans’ contraception proposals don’t measure up

Iowans of all ages and all family situations should be able to choose the contraceptives that best apply to their circumstances without having to navigate burdensome cost or bureaucracy.

Politicians can say they support “access to contraception.” But a slogan can obscure gulfs of substance in what those words really mean. That’s what’s happened with policy proposals and pronouncements from Iowa Republicans and Democrats, in Congress and in state government.

Iowans of all ages and all family situations should be able to choose the contraceptive or contraceptives that best apply to their circumstances without having to navigate obstacles of burdensome cost or bureaucracy. A bill the U.S. House approved last month could make some progress toward achieving that, and it would also, importantly, help to preserve the options Americans already have.

The Right to Contraception Act is considered unlikely to advance in the U.S. Senate, however. Its opponents in Congress include all five Republican representatives and senators from Iowa. All of them say they favor making it easier for women to obtain birth control pills — but there’s a lot more to the topic than “women” and “birth control pills.”

For starters, people younger than 18 should not be excluded from contraceptive access provisions. Oral birth control does more than decrease the likelihood of pregnancy, of course; it can treat such things as excessive bleeding and acne. Girls shouldn’t be denied a useful medical benefit because of their age. Anti-abortion advocates should welcome and support treatments that most experts agree prevent conception instead of ending a pregnancy.

Further, oral pills are neither the only nor the most effective form of contraception. When Washington University researchers sought, beginning in 2007, to explore the relationship of birth control costs and unplanned pregnancy rates, they explained to the thousands of St. Louis-area girls and women they enrolled that longer-acting methods such as intrauterine devices had a failure rate of less than 1%, whereas shorter-term methods including pills, patches and rings failed 8% to 10% of the time. The researchers reported in 2012 that, when offered birth control for free, 75% of participants chose longer-acting methods. The abortion rates among people in the study were as much as 78% lower than the national rate.

Legislation that truly values “access to contraception” would make various methods more available without age restrictions. Republicans’ focus on authorizing over-the-counter sales of birth control pills is too narrow. Saving girls and women the expense of a doctor visit for a prescription is commendable, but that need not be the limit of efforts to address the costs of treatments.

What have Iowa Republicans actually supported?

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced just before the 2018 election her intent to let women at least 18 years old get oral contraception without a prescription and use untaxed health savings account money to pay for it. Democrats noted that they’d advanced something similar, though without an age limit, without any Republican votes in 2016.

Reynolds and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (the current congresswoman who then was in the state Senate) proposed the legislation in early 2019. The plan produced unusual alliances among lobbyists, with Planned Parenthood backing Reynolds’ idea and some anti-abortion groups opposing it. The Senate approved it 42-6 (Randy Feenstra, now a congressman, voted no), but the Iowa House never took up the bill in 2019 or in the 2020 session, which was truncated by COVID-19.

Reynolds immediately expressed support for federal legislation introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst with similar provisions as the Iowa bill. It did not advance in the Republican-controlled Congress.

This year’s Right to Contraception Act was drafted after the Supreme Court’s reasoning for overturning Roe v. Wade implicitly threatened the basis for other decades-old court decisions, including protections of the right to contraception. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing only for himself, explicitly questioned one such decision. Claims that no legislature would ever actually seek to ban contraception ring rather hollow after the spectacular failure of similar claims that Roe would remain the law of the land. The Washington Post has reported that Google searches about contraception have spiked since it became clear that abortion rights were about to be rolled back.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, before voting against enshrining access to contraception in the law, proposed what she framed as a common-sense compromise — another bill to remove prescription requirements for pills, for only individuals age 18 or older. Ernst, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Miller-Meeks also sponsor the legislation.

To call it a compromise is technically true, in that Democrats would achieve a small portion of their goals if they agreed to the Iowans’ bill, or something like it. But it isn’t really “access to contraception.”

Democrats should resist any Republican attempts to make it seem like this dispute is over relatively minor details. And it’s even more important than usual for voters to do their best to interrogate candidates for all levels of government about the substance of their views and refuse to let them hide behind a slogan.

END

