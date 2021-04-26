Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Currently, state law requires anyone younger than 18 to take a 30-hour driver’s education course approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation and complete at least 20 hours of driving practice with a parent or instructor.

Driver’s ed teachers say in households with two working parents, it’s not uncommon for the family to struggle to complete even 20 hours of drive-time instruction. Now, that requirement would be upped to 30 hours — not to mention all of the rules of the road, signage and other instruction that come with the classroom work.

And who will deem a teen qualified to receive a license — his or her parent? Gee, what could go wrong?

The parent-as-teacher option is already allowed under state law for families that homeschool, and it was homeschool parent Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, who sponsored the legislation. Fry said it was something that arose during the pandemic when riding in cars with others posed a health risk.

While a change might have seemed more palatable during the pandemic, it’s hard to imagine that a shift to solely parental instruction is a move toward producing safer drivers.

In fact, it seems like it has a greater potential to do just the opposite. Let’s face it, not all parents are great drivers.