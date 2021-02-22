Editorial Roundup: Iowa

This is wrong. We believe American students need to better understand the contributions Black Americans have made to this country. For much of our history, their vital role has been minimized or ignored.

We understand the controversy surrounding the project. It has its flaws, but we found wisdom in the words of Leslie M. Harris, a history professor at Northwestern University, who was a consultant on the project. Harris was critical of some aspects of the report but said overall it is a “much-needed corrective to the blindly celebratory histories that once dominated our understanding of the past….”

This view resonates with us. History doesn’t stand still. It is in constant need of reassessment.

Just as importantly, we think the people who are best equipped to decide whether to use the project, and how to use it, are professional educators, overseen by principals and local school boards that are responsive to their constituents — not self-interested politicians, most of whom don’t live here.