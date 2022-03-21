Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: County offices shouldn’t be tied to party politics

By the end of this work week, Dubuque County voters will know the slate of candidates vying for county offices.

Beginning March 7, individuals wanting to run for a county-level office and to have their name placed on the June primary ballot as either a Democrat or Republican could file paperwork with the county elections office. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25.

Candidates are emerging for open seats in Dubuque County. On the ballots will be two seats on the county Board of Supervisors, county attorney, county treasurer and county recorder.

The primary will be needed to narrow the field if more than one Democrat or more than one Republican files for a given seat.

Here’s another idea: What if county offices weren’t partisan seats?

Is the business of running county government really dictated by a Republican or Democratic mindset? What would a Republican recorder do differently than a Democratic recorder? How does party manifest in the county treasurer’s office, exactly?

While there currently is an existing option to run as a member of a third party or without being affiliated with a party, few candidates go that route.

The state should consider doing away with the D’s and R’s behind the names of county officials.

It works for local city councils.

Matters that come before the Dubuque City Council are often similar to those that confront the county supervisors. And party isn’t part of the decision-making process for city seats.

One only has to review the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the past few years to understand that party doesn’t mean like-minded thinkers. These days, it is Jay Wickham and Ann McDonough, the two Democrats, who are most likely to lock horns. Meanwhile, the lone Republican, Harley Pothoff, often acts as tiebreaker and even mediator. A few years earlier, when it was three Democrats in the seats, they found plenty to disagree about.

The most significant change that dropping the politics could bring about is a benefit for the electorate.

Voters would be much more likely to choose their county elected officials by the issues they support, the positions they take and the character they present. Wouldn’t that be a better way to pick a representative than simply to default to the political party beside that person’s name?

We sometimes hear people say, “I like to vote for the person, not the party.” And the remark is uttered as a point of pride, as different from the norm. That’s because most Americans are so focused on party, they scarcely see beyond it to the person.

Iowa should consider moving to nonpartisan county offices. It would be refreshing to see all voters choose the person they thought was best suited to the job rather than the one who aligns with their party politics.

Des Moines Register. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: Vilifying vaccine mandates has consequences, and all of us in Iowa might bear them

Infectious diseases threaten lives, and vaccines save lives. Iowa Republicans have talked themselves onto a ledge, and now the rest of us are out there with them.

Scientific discoveries have driven advances in human health for as long as there has been science. Americans’ life expectancy at birth has increased over seven years since 1960, even accounting for a drop because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccines, it bears repeating, are a prominent example of this.

There were 15,000 cases of polio paralysis in the 1950s. There has not been a case in the U.S since 1979. This corresponds with the introduction of the polio vaccine. Before a vaccine for measles became available in the 1960s, at least 400 people died annually in the United States, with tens of thousands more going to the hospital. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Scientific discoveries sometimes reverse gross and tragic errors in medical research and practice. That happened with the introduction of thalidomide to treat morning sickness in pregnant women in the 1950s and 1960s. Worldwide, tens of thousands of children died of miscarriages or were born with significant disabilities as a result. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not permit thalidomide’s use here.

No such error has occurred with vaccines, it bears repeating.

Many vaccines have been administered to hundreds of millions of people, with their safety and efficacy studied again and again — and the evidence that they confer gigantic health advantages has only grown. Nothing has happened to raise any serious question related to the vaccines regularly administered during childhood: for polio, measles, mumps, rubella and others.

Why, then, did just 34% of Iowans in a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll express support for requiring children to receive such shots in most cases, after 59% answered yes to a similar question just seven years ago?

The poll data cannot tell us what causes such a stark and disheartening change. But — given the absence of some research finding — our suspicion turns first to influential people who have made inaccurate and irresponsible statements and proposed and passed laws premised on false ideas.

A bill in the Iowa Legislature called the “medical privacy and freedom” act that would have prohibited schools and other institutions from getting information about a person’s vaccinations has stalled, but legislators who held a rare three-hour hearing on the topic last month still conferred legitimacy on doctors and others who spouted unsupported criticisms of vaccination. A bill to more narrowly bar requirements that people take a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school or go to a child care facility is likely to become law.

The COVID-19 vaccines are, of course, what brought all this to the fore. The novelty of the COVID vaccines, compared with the well-established childhood vaccines, makes it fair to ask questions about whether they should be handled in a different way. But far too often that distinction has been ignored, deliberately or not, or has been an afterthought, on social media, on television and in debate at the Iowa Capitol.

Some proponents of removing vaccine mandates or making it easy to acquire exemptions from mandates say that the issue is less about medicine than about personal freedom. And, yes, many Americans have a learned behavior of bristling when they hear that anything at all is compulsory.

It’s true that requiring vaccination before children can enroll in school clashes with the most expansive conceptions of personal freedom. But personal freedom is not limitless, and vaccination benefits populations, not just individuals. Iowa law already reflects the tension: Regrettably, it is not difficult for families to secure religious exemptions from vaccination; they must offer no evidence that their beliefs meet the law’s standard of “a genuine and sincere religious belief.”

The decline in confidence in routine vaccines was predictable. As soon as this misguided narrative about unlimited freedom took hold, it became much more difficult to claim to find only COVID-related mandates objectionable. (To be clear, government officials aren’t off the hook for their misrepresentations about the safe and effective COVID vaccines, either, but the growing resistance to the more established immunizations deserves standalone attention.)

Infectious diseases threaten lives, and vaccines save lives. Iowa Republicans have talked themselves onto a ledge, and now the rest of us are out there with them.

Quad-City Times. March 20, 2022.

Editorial: Reform the Iowa caucuses

Iowa’s presidential caucuses won’t take place for two years. But, as usual, critics of the caucuses in the Democratic Party are out to end their first-in-the-nation status.

You could see them out in force as the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee met recently. A leaked staff memo, reported in the Des Moines Register, envisioned a new process by which states would have to apply for early-state status based on criteria that pointedly gave little hope to Iowa.

When the meetings were done, no definitive action was taken. But we already know the main complaints about Iowa: The caucuses, because of how they operate, exclude too many people and relatively few attend; the state has little racial and ethnic diversity; the process is confusing; and, in 2020, the party messed up the vote counting so a winner wasn’t declared until days later. (We should note this editorial mostly pertains to the Democrats, since it appears Republicans will put Iowa first in 2024).

It also doesn’t help Iowa Democrats that the state hasn’t been competitive in the general election for a while. Donald Trump won Iowa easily in both 2016 and 2020.

We’re not sure what will happen. Iowa has had a knack for surviving these skirmishes over the presidential nominating order. But for a party that relies so much on a diverse voting base, it seems unlikely Iowa will go first again.

So, how should Iowa Democrats move forward?

First, we’ll say that Iowans still have a contribution to make. We have seen the passion and the intelligence that Iowa caucus-goers have brought to the task — of not just assessing candidates, but preparing for and participating on caucus night. Besides, an analysis of the 2020 fiasco showed there was plenty of blame to go around. The national party shares the blame and should be accountable, too.

We also don’t think the animus toward Iowa because of its privileged place in the calendar should determine the new rules. We know there are states and activists that just want to toss Iowa aside, but any rules drawn up to determine who goes first shouldn’t be written with the express intent of excluding Iowans from consideration.

That said, we think Iowa Democrats need to make significant changes.

First, after the 2020 caucuses, the party needs to restore confidence that it can play a starring role again.

That means proving it can get the votes counted correctly and in a timely manner. The party could go a long way toward demonstrating that by doing away with the caucuses’ use of “state delegate equivalents” to determine a winner. It’s outdated and violates the one-person-one-vote principle that is the bedrock of public expectations for fair elections. That’s not good for a party that is staking part of its future on the idea that it is defending democracy. It’s also confusing, even for caucus veterans. At one time, the system may have seemed quirky; now, it just lends itself to too much confusion and suspicion. It’s time to get rid of it.

It’s time Iowa make its contest more primary-like. That means finding a way to ensure more people can participate, like an absentee system or a wider voting window. No longer should everybody be required to stuff themselves into an overcrowded room right at 7 p.m. on a cold Monday in order to be counted. If this makes Iowa look like a primary and offends New Hampshire or anybody else, so be it.

Iowans (and this and other media outlets in the state) have gained from decades of national exposure because of the presidential caucuses. We’ve had a chance to meet candidates up close like hardly any other state in the nation. Mostly, that’s been because of the hard work of Iowa activists, good fortune and the inability of other states to devise a better alternative.

It would be a loss to see first-in-the-nation status go away. But whatever happens, Iowa’s Democratic caucuses have to change. We believe this because it would benefit the Iowa electorate, but also because it would position the party for the future.

Nationally, we think the DNC’s priority ought to be to devise a process that includes as many people as possible; that treats all states fairly; that provides all candidates (not just those with a lot of money) an even playing field; and that affirms confidence in the Democratic process. If that happens, Iowa can’t lose, and neither would any other state.

