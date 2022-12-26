Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Herald Telegraph. December 25, 2022.

Editorial: Let’s spread Christmas cheer into new year

(Sunday) marks another Christmas, the day for Christians to celebrate the arrival of Jesus, whose time on Earth began as a baby born in a Bethlehem stable. Christmas in 2022 looks markedly different — a respite after a buildup of a holiday frenzy of shopping, decorating, cooking and celebrating. And after a season of frenzied festivities, we pick up with normal life right where we left off.

Those who have experienced the cheery influence of the season will take up their round of labors once more, fret over unfavorable business and unsatisfactory government, never realizing that the remedy is at hand, though we apply it only one day in the year and then blindly lay it aside as of no account until another Yuletide comes again.

That is the tragedy of human life.

It’s a sentiment often heard at this time of year: It’s too bad the spirit of Christmas isn’t with us year-round. In fact, that was the exact wish of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board 100 years ago. The above passage and the one below in italic are from the Dec. 24, 1922, edition of the TH. Some of the thoughts resonate today.

As each Christmas approaches and one sees in the faces of bustling pedestrians and shoppers a new spirit of youth, there comes a better understanding of the need for the holiday season. A truce is called to care and worry. Self is forgotten in planning for others.

The joys of childhood are mainly stressed at this season. Inasmuch as he who gave the spirit of Christmas to the world said, “Suffer little children to come unto me,” the period is thought of as dedicated to the little ones, but in reality, it is the grownups who revel most in the season’s joys.

Men and women become children once more. The breadwinners gain surcease from worries and cares. They declare a “king’s excuse” from the hard game of life and enter once more that enchanted region where they are immune to sorrow.

Suppose this spirit, which so potently affects millions of lives once each year, might be carried into the life of the world every day in the year! That hope seems visionary, and yet it must come to pass ere mankind may enjoy in the full blessings which have been bestowed so bountifully.

From all of us at the Telegraph Herald — past and present — here’s wishing our readers the spirit of the season all year long.

