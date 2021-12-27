Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Dec. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Here are our 5 birthday wishes for Iowa as our state turns 175

On Dec. 28, 1846, when President James K. Polk signed the bill making Iowa the 29th state, its population was estimated at 96,000 people. Since then, Iowans’ ranks have grown more than 30-fold, to 3.19 million, according to the 2020 census.

As the state turns 175 on Tuesday, all Iowans have much to celebrate. By birth or by choice, we’re connected to a land of abundance and opportunity, a place that has given birth to luminaries from Norman Borlaug, the crop scientist whose work to feed a hungry world is credited with saving a billion lives, to Peggy Whitson, the astronaut who has spent more time in space than any other American.

Iowa’s blessings are rooted in the land itself, some of the most fertile in the world, bounded by North America’s two longest rivers, the mighty Mississippi on the east and the even longer Missouri on the west.

Another great blessing came from the delegates who gathered in Iowa City in 1857 to write our state’s constitution. While the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution was tacked on, in the form of the first 10 amendments, Iowa’s Bill of Rights, guaranteeing individual freedoms and due process of law, takes priority as the constitution’s first article. The document as a whole proclaims “the core belief of equality,” as the late Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady wrote.

But Iowa is more than the confluence of geography and history. Iowa native Hugh Sidey, a renowned journalist and confidant of presidents, has described Iowa as “more of a state of mind and a way of life than anything else.”

Cady, who presented the inaugural Drake Law School Iowa Constitution Lecture in 2012, observed that early settlers were industrious and self-reliant in the face of harsh conditions on the frontier and were imbued with a “pioneer sense of justice, democracy and equality.” Practicality shaped political and social ideals: “On Iowa’s frontier, everyone was equal.”

Even today, Iowa weather and life in general can deliver a hailstorm of hardship: heat and cold, flood and drought, tornadoes, derechos and pandemics. Yet with self-reliance and an abiding belief in equality, Iowans persevere and thrive.

As Iowa rounds the corner on 175 and heads toward its bicentennial year, how can Iowans safeguard and build on our state’s blessings and opportunities for future generations? Here are five birthday wishes that we believe would build a better Iowa by 2046.

We wish that our state will:

Preserve, rebuild its topsoil

The advance and retreat of glaciers pulverized rock into fine particles, then prairie plants grew and died, creating the deep black topsoil that is the foundation of Iowa’s economic wealth and is critical to feeding a growing global population.

Voices like Iowa State University agronomy professor Rick Kruse have warned for years that Iowa needs better ways to measure how much topsoil it’s losing with each windstorm and downpour. A study published earlier this year by three University of Massachusetts researchers using remote sensing technology found that hilltops across the Midwestern corn belt have been denuded of their best soil — topsoil loss at a far greater rate than previously estimated.

Great challenges and opportunities lie ahead for Iowa agriculture as electrification of vehicles threatens to dry up the ethanol market; as climate change risks exacerbating severe weather; and as shifting consumer tastes demand more sustainably grown food. Iowa needs aggressive, science-based approaches to preserve and fortify its black gold.

Protect its water

Iowa’s river valleys beckoned settlers with access to abundant shallow groundwater and rainfall quantities sufficient to produce bountiful crops. Pioneers who continued west often found this life-sustaining resource scarcer by the mile.

This summer, the federal government for the first time declared a water shortage on the Colorado River, triggering mandatory usage cuts for Southwestern states and offering what many experts see as a sign of global water wars to come.

Despite a history of plentiful water and persistent flooding, Iowa now faces significant water challenges, both in quality and quantity. Nitrogen and phosphorous runoff from farm fields adds to a long list of waters in Iowa that are no longer fishable or swimmable and contributes to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico that can no longer support marine life. Rapidly growing industrial and residential use is lowering water levels in the Jordan aquifer, which runs underneath much of the state. That could threaten economic development and job growth in years to come.

Much as with its topsoil, Iowa needs an all-out crusade to clean up and protect its water.

Give meaning to equality

As Chief Justice Cady observed, writers of the Iowa Constitution “embraced equality as a broad principle, but struggled” with its particulars. They split so sharply on the issue of voting rights for Black Iowans, for example, that they instead submitted the question to voters in a referendum, which was overwhelmingly defeated.

While Iowa’s march toward equality has suffered many shameful setbacks, Cady cites three events that breathed life into what “equal” means for everyday life. During the Civil War, 287 Black soldiers who began as volunteers “were later organized as the 60th U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment,” Cady writes. “This group of men literally saved the day at the Battle of Wallace’s Ferry in eastern Arkansas, along with the lives of hundreds of Union soldiers.” Their valor was so widely recognized that it propelled passage of the 1868 amendment granting voting rights to Black males.

Also in 1868, the Iowa Supreme Court, ruling in a case in which a young Black girl was denied admission to a Muscatine grammar school, struck a blow against segregation and decided public schools must be “equally open to all.” And in 1873, after a Black woman was denied dining accommodations on a Keokuk steamboat, the state’s high court ruled “that inferior dining accommodations did not satisfy the principle of equality written into the Iowa Constitution.”

Cady himself was part of a landmark Iowa Supreme Court decision in 2009 that further filled in the meaning of equality by recognizing same-sex marriage as a constitutional right.

Today in Iowa, as in other states, people of color continue to face persistent disparities in matters such as educational attainment, income, health outcomes and even injury and deaths at the hands of police. With open minds, Iowans must address these disparities to live up to our constitution’s promise that all Iowans are “free and equal.”

Embrace education

The Iowa Constitution sets forth the obligation to “provide for the education of all the youths of the State, through a system of Common Schools” and to establish a state university, which blossomed into the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

Another sign of Iowans’ early commitment to education: establishment of a wide network of religious colleges, writes the late Dorothy Schwieder, professor of history at Iowa State University. Prominent colleges established before 1900 that still are educating students today include Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson, Cornell, Morningside and Upper Iowa University (Methodist); St. Ambrose, Briar Cliff, Loras and Clarke (Catholic); Wartburg, Luther and Grand View (Lutheran); Coe and Dubuque (Presbyterian); Central (Baptist); Drake (Disciples of Christ); and Grinnell (Congregationalist).

Education remained so top of mind that Iowa in 2004 featured a one-room school on its state quarter design and an inscription that reads, “Foundation in Education.” Yet some measures, such as reading and math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which have slipped from the nation’s top ranks, suggest we’ve neglected our foundation.

Iowa must make education a top priority, from preschool through higher education, to open opportunities for all and to enhance the skills of our current and future workforce. Part of that commitment includes respecting teachers for the critical role they play in encouraging and inspiring lifelong learning.

Extend our welcome to all

Iowa has always been a land of immigrants. In Iowa’s first seven censuses, from 1850 to 1910, 10% or more of our population was foreign born, hitting 17% in 1870 and 1890. Today, Iowa’s foreign-born population is 5%.

The 2020 census again shows negative domestic migration in Iowa; in other words, more people left the state than moved in from other parts of the United States. Only by factoring in international immigration did more people move to Iowa than moved out. At the same time, 67 of Iowa’s 99 counties, most of them rural, lost population in the past decade, continuing more than a century of rural population loss. And long before the pandemic-induced national worker shortage, Iowa’s businesses needed more workers to grow.

Iowa needs immigrants for its small towns to thrive and its economy to grow. Our state is expected to receive about 700 Afghan refugees. With open hearts, let’s welcome them as well as asylum seekers on the Southern border to share in this state’s abundance and opportunity.

We acknowledge these birthday wishes for Iowa are ambitious. We make no apologies for that. We want the best for our state, and we believe industrious Iowans who continue to share a “sense of justice, democracy and equality” can make it even greater.

Happy birthday, Iowa!

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Dec, 17, 2021.

Editorial: Tri-state delegation back solid legislation in Washington

When U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Chuck Grassley and U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos and Ashley Hinson join forces in Washington to back a project, you know it’s something that’s good for the tri-states.

Those four — as well as virtually every other representative from the tri-state area — formed a united front to prioritize the construction of the long-planned Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program with the $2.5 billion for inland waterways provided in the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program would replace seven locks and dams lower down on the upper Mississippi River and include ecosystem restoration projects all along the region’s stretch of the river. The lock and dam replacements would increase efficiencies along the Mississippi and move Locks and Dams 10, 11 and 12 in the TH coverage area further up in the queue to be replaced in the future.

That the locks and dams on the Mississippi River are in poor shape and seemingly on borrowed time is common knowledge.

For example, the lock-and-dam structures in Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, were completed in the late 1930s. All three have stood for more than 80 years, despite being designed with only a 50-year life expectancy.

This transportation system, which moves substantial amounts of U.S. grain, petroleum and coal, is aged and undersized. Further, there are environmental concerns linked to river transportation, many associated with maintaining the minimum 9-foot-deep channel that shippers require.

The problems are easy to identify. The solutions? Not so much. But Americans need to apply our knowledge, our experience and our innovation in improving this vital system. Consider that a 15-barge tow can haul as much dry cargo as more than a thousand trucks.

A salute to the tri-state delegation for their efforts to bring improvements to a system that is absolutely essential to U.S. agriculture and the U.S. economy.

Congresswoman Hinson recently posted a video about what she sees as some of her House colleagues overdoing it on the proxy privilege, and we tend to agree with her.

Proxy voting is a practice that was first allowed in May 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than having to travel to Washington, D.C. to cast votes in person, members can instead designate a colleague to record their votes. Now a year and a half later, the opportunity to utilize proxy voting is being abused by members of both parties, according to Hinson.

Sure, COVID-19 is still hanging around, so there is still cause for caution. But Hinson says it’s practically become common practice for some lawmakers who just opt not to come back to Washington for votes.

Well, we’re sorry if serving in Washington, D.C., is inconvenient, folks, but it’s what you signed up for. As Hinson notes, “Iowans are back at work, in person. Hospital workers, truck drivers, grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers aren’t doing their jobs by proxy — and neither should members of Congress.”

Fair point. Proxy voting was a good solution amid the pandemic. But it shouldn’t become the new normal for Congress.

The U.S. House last week passed a measure that would help combat chronic wasting disease to curtail the contagious neurological disease confirmed in deer in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and 24 other states.

Introduced by Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., the measure would take a two-pronged approach of research and management efforts to help stem the spread of CWD. The bill would direct $70 million per year through fiscal year 2028 toward those efforts to help eradicate the fatal disease killing deer across the eastern U.S.

Kind noted that CWD poses a big threat not only to deer herds in Wisconsin but to the outdoor economy and traditions dependent on hunting in the state. It threatens entire ecosystems of deer, the top game animal favored by hunters. The National Shooting Sports Foundation says deer hunting contributes more than $20 billion into the national economy annually and accounts for more than 300,000 jobs.

Credit goes to Kind and House representatives for the bipartisan push that will bring together scientists, local officials and sportsmen to help keep deer populations healthy and robust. Now, it’s time for the Senate to do the same.

Fort Dodge Messenger. Dec. 23, 2021.

Editorial: Grants provide welcome boost to area fire departments

Mention the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and for many people the first thing that comes to mind are the state parks. Fishing licenses and efforts to stop pollution are other things the department is well known for. But few probably realize that it has a role in supporting rural and wildland firefighting efforts.

The fire departments in six area communities have recently benefitted from the support of the DNR. They received Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to help them pay for needed equipment.

These are the departments that received grants:

— Dayton – $3,500 for radios

— Duncombe – $3,500 for some equipment for a new truck

— Lehigh – $3,500 for radios

— Manson – $1,645 for a piece of equipment used to draw water from remote sites

— Rockwell City – $1,786 for pagers, foam and a drip torch

— Stratford – $3,500 for radios

All of those departments had to chip in an equal amount of their own money to match their grant. These grants are critical for fire departments that have definite equipment needs, but usually don’t have a lot of money to pay for those needs.

The firefighters in those six communities don’t respond to as many calls as their counterparts in more populated areas, but that doesn’t mean those emergency situations are any less dangerous. The risks to firefighters and civilians are just as great as those faced in bigger communities. The firefighters need to be well-equipped to deal with them and the DNR grants make that possible.

And let’s not forget that these communities are protected by small groups of people who spend hundreds of hours away from their families every year, training and responding to emergencies.

They deserve our respect.

