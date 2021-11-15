Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Nov. 14, 2021.

Editorial: Iowa public health officials again pull back on data reporting despite COVID-19 surge

One year ago, most area residents probably would have guessed that when the tri-state region neared the 70% mark of people 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19, the threat of coronavirus largely would have dissipated.

They would have been wrong.

As of Wednesday, 166,592 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.5% of the population that is at least 12 years old. And yet the surge in new cases in Dubuque County this week shot up to an average not seen since last Thanksgiving — when vaccinations had not yet begun.

A total of 560 residents of Dubuque County were newly confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day stretch that ended Wednesday — an average of 80 new cases per day. The county has not had a seven-day stretch with an average case count that high since late last November.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,605 active COVID-19 cases in the county — the highest total since Dec. 17.

Despite a surge in cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health has pulled back on the amount of information made available to the public and to local public health officials.

Dubuque’s hospitals are experiencing a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. We know this because officials at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center told the Telegraph Herald that a total of 31 people were hospitalized in the two facilities this week. The hospitals shared that information in an effort to provide critical public health data that could help people make informed decisions about getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.

In contrast, state public health officials recently decided this would be a good time to stop reporting county-level COVID-19 hospitalization information.

“In an effort to reduce hospital reporting burden and reduce Iowa Department of Public Health staff workloads, coupled with the limited value of the data for monitoring disease trends, IDPH is no longer providing weekly reports of hospitalizations by county.”

We all know what it’s like to be overburdened at work, but if tracking data regarding the number of people hospitalized during a global pandemic isn’t near the top of state health officials’ to-do lists, we sure would like to know what is. That’s where the state starts cutting in an effort to reduce its staff’s workloads?

The state continues to provide updates on the percentage of the people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized statewide that also are unvaccinated — 76%, as of the last update, along with 87% of those with COVID-19 in the ICU. Those figures carry a lot more weight when residents know if there are a handful of local residents with the virus in our local hospitals — or 31, as the Dubuque hospitals shared with the TH.

Additionally, the Iowa Department of Public Health recently stopped providing data on the number of positive cases, active cases and vaccination rates down to the ZIP-code level. So, amid the surge on Wednesday, Dubuque County health officials could not see where in the county the increased spread was occurring.

State public health officials are not serving their mission to safeguard Iowans when they refuse to release detailed health care information.

Gov. Kim Reynolds built her COVID-19 response on the foundation that Iowans would “do the right thing” when it comes to making sensible decisions about behaviors related to spread. Clearly, that’s not happening, based on the recent surge in cases — almost all of which are in the unvaccinated, according to local health officials.

Even those wanting to do the right thing lack the local information that could illustrate the risks involved.

COVID-19 was the second-leading cause of death in the United States in September of this year. Even though adults had broad access to a vaccination that largely prevents death from COVID, more people died of the virus than died of cancer in September.

Now is not the time for the State of Iowa to withhold key health care data from citizens. More information can only help raise awareness about the spike in spread. Until more people are compelled to change behaviors, COVID-19 remains a public health threat to tri-state residents.

Des Moines Register. Nov. 14, 2021.

Editorial: Threats against election workers and other public officials threaten our democracy

Bizarre threats toward public officials, and even violent acts, have been part of the news for many years. Typically they’re shrugged off as aberrations.

That blasé approach is increasingly out of touch with the frequency of today’s frightening threats.

Even before the 2020 election season and its seemingly perpetual aftermath, public officials endured heightened risks of threats of violence and actual violence. It was easy to make this seem OK by attributing the occurrences to people with acute need for mental health treatment. After all, there’s nothing at all proportionate about hurting someone because of a traffic ticket or a tax increase, whether or not the imposition is just. This thinking downplays real problems — mental health care is inadequate; public employees don’t deserve to fear for their lives just for doing their jobs — but we mostly just shrugged. Even when the worst happens — an Iowa mayor is murdered, a congresswoman is shot, a federal judge’s son is killed — everybody else just moves on.

The landscape has changed. Reuters in a series of stories has identified dozens of phone and digital messages to American election workers that law experts said could be considered criminal. Yet in many cases, there was little evidence that law enforcement had pursued the matters with any vigor, with some spokespersons pointing to the breadth of the First Amendment’s protections for political speech. In one instance, Reuters reporters said they quickly located a caller whom officers in Vermont had called “essentially untraceable.”

John Keller, a senior Department of Justice attorney leading a federal task force created over the summer, addressed those issues in a speech to secretaries of state who gathered in Des Moines for a conference in August.

Constant threats toward public employees are themselves a threat to democracy.

He called the government’s reactions inadequate and said that “there have been plenty of incidents where there is no political sheen that’s been added, threats that are very explicit in nature targeting people like yourselves and your family members.”

Here in Iowa, after state Rep. Ross Wilburn criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters in these pages last month, he quickly received numerous threats, one saying he should be lynched. Police continue to investigate.

Although it’s dangerous to extrapolate from anecdotes, a question at a Turning Point USA rally in Idaho on Oct. 25 is frighteningly difficult to ignore: “When do we get to use the guns? … I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?” The presenter, Charlie Kirk, tepidly rebuked the questioner on the grounds that saying such things publicly could help liberals justify intrusions on freedom.

It bears mentioning — in anticipation of indignant replies of “Well, what about Black Lives Matter riots?” — that:

— Only one group of political activists has invaded the seat of American government recently.

— “Riots” is a wholly incorrect description of the vast majority of social justice protests.

— It’s easy to distinguish between petitioning the government and threatening the physical safety of your political opponents — hysterical overreactions of some Iowa Republicans to summer 2020 protests in Des Moines notwithstanding.

At least three things are needed in response to all this.

1. Call out the lies

One is for people with an audience, such as Kirk, or Gov. Kim Reynolds, or Sen. Chuck Grassley or Sen. Joni Ernst, to sharply reject the animating premise in so many of these incidents: the idea that Democrats have stolen and will steal election victories from Republicans. It is inarguably divorced from reason. No credible arbiter has found any credence to 2020 conspiracy theories about the outcome of the presidential election. To their discredit, many Republicans have indicated no appetite for unequivocal rebukes, preferring instead cynical indulgence, delivered with generalities about making sure that people have faith in elections.

2. Investigate the threats

More promising is for prosecutors and law enforcement, from the FBI and attorney general down to local jurisdictions, to commit to investigate reports of threats promptly and thoroughly. Although it’s more than fair to question whether aggressive investigation and prosecution would run counter to the spirit of the First Amendment and chill vital political speech, few of the vicious threats public workers have endured on their own over the past year seem like close calls.

3. Look in the mirror

Finally, all of us could take a little more responsibility for conducting ourselves civilly, and for calmly resisting outrageous conduct when we see it. Maybe you would never leave a vulgar phone message for an election worker or tell a lawmaker that you have firearms and his address. But would you blithely label a politician’s action “treasonous” in a Facebook comment and wonder about executing her? No? Would you click “like” on a meme suggesting the same thing? Or ignore it and hope somebody else calls out the misinformation and authoritarianism?

A large part of the blame for these circumstances belongs to Trump and his “stolen election” lies and to Republican leaders too cowardly to stand up to him. But we all can insist law enforcement investigate genuine threats and individually do our part to rein in the incivility that infects our political interactions. When dehumanizing barking becomes normal, the road to potential violence gets that much shorter.

Quad-City Times. Nov. 14, 2021.

Editorial: Covid funding plan is excessive

In 2004, when officials in Scott County wanted a major expansion at the jail, they sought approval from the voters through a referendum. Which, not all that long ago, was precisely what the Scott County Board of Supervisors was preparing to do with the proposed expansion of the Juvenile Detention Facility in downtown Davenport.

The county staff had begun considering different consulting firms, a preliminary step toward a referendum campaign. However, when the federal government approved hundreds of billions of dollars in state and local government funding to provide relief from the effects of the pandemic -- including $33.6 million for Scott County -- that changed. With the federal government’s expansive rules, the county could use Covid relief money for the detention center instead of going to the voters.

At first, the plan was to use $4.5 million in Covid funding for the expansion, which would grow the facility from 18 beds to 40 beds. That in itself was a controversial idea, with critics complaining not just about the need to expand the facility but the use of Covid funding for this purpose. We have our own reservations about this. We tend to think big decisions like this deserve broad public input. But last week, county supervisors upped the ante — a lot, floating a plan to increase the level of Covid funding for the detention center to $10 million. That’s about a third of the Covid relief money the county is getting and more than half the estimated construction cost of the detention facility expansion.

Supervisor Tony Knobbe says using the federal funds would ease the burden on county taxpayers. And while that is true, Covid money doesn’t come out of thin air – it is taxpayer money and should be put to its most efficient use, given the intent of the funding.

Devoting this much of the county’s allocation to a county-owned building seems opportunistic. There are plenty of needs in this community that this funding could address. It stretches the imagination to suggest that a third of the federal funding approved to help us recover from the pandemic should go to a project that existed before the coronavirus ever did.

As local governments have planned for the use of these funds, many have leaned heavily on infrastructure projects. And as the federal rules are written, that is permissible.

Frankly, the federal rules leave lots of wiggle room for local governments to spend as they wish. And pending federal legislation would give local governments even more discretion.

But, really, the issue isn’t whether the spending is legal, but whether it’s wise. And does it fall within the common expectation that this funding should be tied to pandemic relief?

As the county has debated this issue over the weeks and months, Supervisor Ken Croken has mostly been the sole voice on the board objecting to not just the expansion itself, but the financing plan. Last week, however, Supervisor Brinson Kinzer also objected to doubling the amount of Covid funding going to this expansion.

There is a debate in this community about whether to expand the facility – and, if so, to what extent. Some critics would rather see a 24-bed facility even though the 40-bed center was recommended by county staff and the county-hired consulting firm Wold Architects and Engineers, based on input from a community advisory group convened by Wold.

Had this issue gone to the voters, we suspect the people might have approved of an expanded facility. Crime in this community is a serious issue, and simply as a political matter, just as there is opposition to the detention center expansion, there also is support.

At this point, it does not appear that voters will get a chance to weigh in on this, which is too bad. Still, the idea of devoting a third of the county’s Covid relief funding to this single building is excessive. We hope the supervisors will change course.

