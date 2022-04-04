Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Quad-City Times. April 3, 2022.

Editorial: Support our students

The Iowa Senate took a misguided step last week, approving a measure that moves the state one step closer to damaging the schools where most Iowa kids are educated. The Senate approved funneling tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to private schools for what they call “student first scholarships.” Critics call them vouchers.

The proposal is one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ highest priorities, and the Senate, which voted along partisan lines, was the easiest hurdle to clear. Now, the plan goes to the House where there has been bipartisan opposition. Not only are Democrats opposed to the idea of siphoning money from schools that already are financially challenged, but many Republicans, including in rural areas, don’t like the idea, either.

The governor tried this plan last year, and it fell short in the House. We hope that members of the House continue to stand up to the inevitable pressure being brought to bear in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session and reject this plan again.

This is a bad idea all the way round. As written, up to 10,000 kids would be eligible. But if it’s approved, legislators will surely try to expand the program.

Proponents claim parents ought to have the choice to send their kids to school where they want. We agree. But they already do, and Iowa already has a suite of financial incentives to help them with the cost. But this would siphon about $5,500 per scholarship away from public schools — which are struggling with inflation already — and divert it to private schools.

Remember the 2.5% increase in funding the Legislature approved this year? It’s only a third the current inflation rate. It hardly seems the time to add to their financial challenges.

Backers of this plan also say this is mostly to benefit poor and minority kids who can’t afford to pay for private school. But if that were the case, why did Reynolds shift from her more targeted approach last year to make this money more widely available? A household of four could have an income of $111,000 a year and still qualify under this plan. Last year, the plan applied to only a limited number of schools; now, every school in the state is put at risk.

We’re pleased that legislators who represent the Quad-Cities in the Iowa House, Republicans and Democrats, have told us they don’t support the governor’s proposal. We applaud them for sticking up for the schools in their districts. It’s the right thing to do.

Still, supporters of this plan are pulling out all the stops to get it passed. Unlike last year, the governor’s plan had a financial sweetener that looked like it was aimed at appealing to rural legislators. Her plan included a special pot of money to help soften the financial blow for a third of the districts around the state. But that money isn’t for the schools in this area. Sorry, Bettendorf schools, you don’t quality; neither does Davenport, North Scott or Pleasant Valley; nor do Central DeWitt or Clinton schools.

This special pot of money was reserved for school districts with fewer than 500 students. (The Senate bill tweaked that provision a bit and set aside the money for districts that share administrators, superintendents, etc., meaning small districts around the state.).

Even the governor’s extra money for rural districts didn’t make this plan any more palatable for schools in those areas, though. Rural School Advocates of Iowa, which represents rural districts in the state, opposed the governor’s plan. They clearly know this idea is bad for kids in the country just as it is for kids in the city.

We don’t know what might happen to the proposal in the House, as backers seek to attract votes. But we can’t imagine that further tweaks would make this plan worth supporting.

Majority Republicans in the Legislature are already passing expensive new transparency measures for Iowa’s public schools. They’ve done this because they say parents need to know what’s going on in their kids’ schools. But does it make any sense to add these new obligations for public schools and, at the same time, take money away and send it to private schools that aren’t being asked to follow the same rules?

Iowans ought to be able to send their kids to the schools they want. But there already are ways to do that. We haven’t even touched on Iowa’s open enrollment process.

At a time when Iowa’s schools already face financial headwinds and looming teacher shortages, not to mention myriad other hurdles educating kids in today’s world, it doesn’t make sense to siphon money away from the very schools where more than 90% of kids attend classes – and where the vast majority will remain.

Ultimately, they deserve the support of the Iowa Legislature.

Des Moines Register. April 3, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa has gone too far in limiting the rights of defendants

The state has been resolving tensions among various interests in favor of prosecutors and victims and the carceral system.

Accountability for crimes and compassion for victims of crimes will always be popular.

In comparison, enthusiasm for laws and rules that enforce the rights of defendants depends, at minimum, on the framing: Do those measures appropriately ensure the protection of the innocent? Or do they go too far and prevent victims from ever achieving closure, facilitate guilty people walking free, endanger the public, and drive up frivolous litigation costs that we all shoulder through taxes?

In recent years, Iowa has most often resolved tensions among these interests in favor of prosecutors and victims and the prison system.

It’s too much of a swerve, and policymakers should reject additional moves in that direction that remain pending or are likely to be proposed again.

Conscientiousness is necessary to provide and maintain a scheme for justice that champions the Bill of Rights’ guarantees of due process and counsel, and one that focuses on rehabilitation of people convicted.

Here are some examples of where things have gotten off track.

Appeal rights

A wide-ranging crime law approved in 2019 prompted multiple arguments in state courts about whether the law was consistent with the Iowa Constitution’s separation-of-powers principles. The law prohibits people from filing an appeal in most circumstances if they pleaded guilty. That ignores the modern court system’s dependence on plea bargains, the substantial pressure put on defendants to accept them and the sizable number of defendants who take them despite their innocence.

The law also bars the Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals from considering documents filed by defendants if they did not work with legal counsel, unless they do not have counsel. In addition, defendants claiming that their lawyers performed inadequately must present that claim through a new “post-conviction relief” court case, instead of in an appeal.

Last year, the Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision, said the Legislature was within its rights to craft the law that way. Justice Matthew McDermott, former legal counsel to the state Republican Party, wrote a partial dissent, joined by Chief Justice Susan Christensen and Justice Brent Appel: “For those who prize an independent judiciary, free of unconstitutional transient intervention by political branches, this case takes us in an undeniably undesirable direction.”

Defense subpoenas

County prosecutors took umbrage this winter after the judicial branch completed years of work to revise its Iowa Rules of Criminal Procedure, which guide how cases progress. The Supreme Court announced the new rules, which were subject to a legislative panel’s review. They were billed as the first comprehensive overhaul since 1978. Two weeks later, the court pulled the rules back.

One provision would have formalized a procedure to allow defense attorneys to secure investigative subpoenas to obtain evidence, including a 10-day notice requirement so prosecutors could raise objections. But that wasn’t enough for prosecutors. Jessica Reynolds, executive director of the Iowa County Attorneys Association, told the Register in February that the provision would open the door to abuses. An unsigned Judicial Branch memo noted that nearly a third of the members of the task force who drafted the revisions are current or former prosecutors.

Prosecutors have comparatively few restrictions on their own use of investigative subpoenas.

Guilty pleas

The 2019 limitation on appeals after guilty pleas has prompted additional back and forth, in the court’s rules proposal and in new legislation. One proposed rule would have permitted defendants to plead guilty conditionally, which would be useful, for instance, if a judge allowed the use of key evidence that the defendant challenged. The defendant could skip past a trial with a forgone conclusion but still challenge the evidence ruling. But that provision of the rules also met with opposition. Another sweeping bill, Senate File 2328, that cleared the Iowa Senate on March 10 would nip the matter in the bud: “A conditional guilty plea that reserves the right to appellate review of an adverse determination of a specified pretrial motion shall not be allowed.”

That bill would also codify limitations on subpoenas for defendants and require that people convicted of certain violent crimes serve at least 90% of their prison sentence. The maximum is currently 70% in certain cases.

What should happen next

In advocating the 2019 law, Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, explained that encouraging finality in the courts would be a rare measure to address the concerns of crime victims and cited the benefit of reducing frivolous appeals. He invited opponents to propose another method “to answer the call from the people of the state of Iowa to knock down on some of the excessive caseload and ridiculous complaints filed in the appeal courts.”

But state officials didn’t even think this plan would save any money — rather, it was expected to increase state expenses by creating more post-conviction relief cases requiring state-provided representation and prompting more defendants to go to trial instead of pleading guilty. The appellate courts often handle claims more quickly than a resolution through the post-conviction relief process. That means that people wrongfully accused could spend more time in prison before being exonerated.

When the criminal procedure rules are submitted again, members of the Legislative Council should spend more time considering the fallibility of police and prosecutors and the primacy that drafters of the federal and state constitutions placed on permitting the accused to mount a vigorous defense. And they should take those reflections with them to the floors of the House and Senate chambers.

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. April 1, 2022.

Editorial: Inclusive playground nears reality in Platteville

What began as a grassroots effort by Platteville-area residents who wanted to construct an inclusive playground in the community has bloomed into a grand-scale project rapidly moving forward.

Having surpassed their $2.2 million goal, supporters will continue raising money for another five weeks while the Platteville City Council does its part to move forward with state-of-the-art plans.

The Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee presented early design renderings and potential playground equipment options to the council recently, including a climbing element with slides that can be accessed by ramps, a ropes course, zip lines, musical equipment, an interactive Simon Says game and sensory experiences. There are accommodations for those with cochlear ear implants and those who use wheelchairs. There’s also a 4-foot climbable mound reminiscent of the Platteville “M.”

This project is a great example of a public-private partnership, and what better motivator could there be when the project benefits kids? We’re cheering for smooth sailing as this cool, interactive park comes to life in Platteville.

Dubuque County officials seek input from stakeholders who are consumers of mental health and disabilities services.

While the county partnered with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on another brain health assessment survey, this one comes from the Dubuque County Disabilities Council and is aimed at learning from those with lived experience about the state of the county’s care system and what needs to be improved.

The survey is open to the public and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WHWWLHT through April 30. Once completed and compiled, its results will be presented to the county Board of Supervisors to inform future decision-making. The survey was created for people who use mental health and disability services and their loved ones. Questions extend beyond typical services to gain a better understanding of the experiences of a person with disabilities living in the county.

That perspective can help county officials make more informed decisions to benefit all those with brain health or physical challenges. In addition to online, the survey is available in other translations or formats. For more information, contact County Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams at AnnCameron.Williams@dubuquecountyiowa.gov.

Area educators are finding innovative ways to approach a shortage of teachers in the area, including a plan to “grow their own.”

After receiving a National Science Foundation grant to develop the program, two University of Wisconsin-Platteville employees are scouting area high schools for potential teachers among the students.

The idea is to encourage promising students to consider a career as a STEM educator. They establish cohorts with the students, teachers and UW-P staff and visit with students, help them enroll in college-level classes and connect them with other educators.

Dubuque Community Schools officials this fall plan to start offering classes in a new education pathway as part of a partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College and Clarke University. The program allows high school students to take college-level courses through both institutions to prepare them for teaching degrees.

These innovative approaches could help address the growing shortage of teachers while helping area students discern a future pathway. Here’s hoping this effort could help local high school students see a future for themselves right here in the tri-state area.

END

