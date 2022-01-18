Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Jan. 15, 2022.

Editorial: What is the Republicans’ vision for Iowa beyond lower taxes?

In the Iowa that elected Republicans indicate they want to shape, you’ll likely pay less in income taxes to the state than you do now.

And you’ll want to have some income, since there will be numerous obstacles to getting aid should you ever not have a job, or have a low-paying one. The taxes you do pay will be used to support religious schools and the minimum obligations of state government.

If you’re looking for any other vision for how shared resources could be invested in Iowa’s future, look elsewhere. The Republicans aren’t specific about many of those ideas. Maybe you can set aside those extra few bucks in your paycheck to get a kiddie pool since the beaches are closed for lack of safe water, or donate to a social services agency that assists houseless residents.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her Condition of the State address on Tuesday, correctly identified several of the state’s most pressing problems, including child care availability and difficulty attracting and retaining educators and medical workers. Other problems were omitted, including, bafflingly, even a single mention of current COVID-19 conditions, such as packed hospitals and record numbers of positive tests.

Reynolds’ proposals for shortages of workers were a mixed bag, some scary (cutting off unemployment benefits earlier) and some trifling (one-time, federally funded $1,000 payments to certain educators and public safety workers). She also noted successes with grant and apprenticeship initiatives and advocated prudent expansions of those ideas.

The centerpiece of the speech was a drastic income tax reduction, one she said would return almost $1.6 billion to Iowans over the next five years. On an annual basis, an average family would pay about $1,300 less a year when the plan was fully implemented, she said. The governor’s website has some details, but precise legislation has not been introduced.

At the Statehouse, “it’s tempting to believe that nothing good happens unless we legislate it, regulate it, or fund it,” Reynolds said. “But in the small towns, around kitchen tables, in the fields and back offices, Iowans understand that we in this building don’t fund anything. They do.”

Expect to hear variations on this refrain frequently over the next four months. But the governor’s words make a straw man of those who advocate increased state investment in water quality, affordable housing, public education and more. For starters, legislative Democrats have acknowledged that some tax relief is appropriate given the state’s ample coffers, especially in light of high inflation, which Republicans also note.

More importantly, will $1,300 for every middle-class family make a blip of difference for lost topsoil and filthy water? Will it prepare the state for a transformed climate and threats to the water supply? Will it put a proper apartment or a mortgage within reach for those with lower incomes, particularly since their tax savings will be smaller? Sure, the state benefits when Iowans have more money to spend in their communities, but some vital needs require bigger, coordinated investments.

If Republicans pass significant tax legislation, it will be at least their third major package in five years. There is no reason to think it will stop there. The goal seems to be to keep shrinking state revenue and shrinking state government along with it. Republicans are unapologetic about that. When critics point to Kansas’ schools crisis after a giant tax overhaul, they intone that it was the fault of inadequate spending cuts, since tax cuts are always the correct course.

Iowa, and its schools and parks and cities and towns, could look far less inviting down the road if the income tax is slashed or eventually abolished and the government becomes much smaller.

Of course, some crises could metastasize earlier than others — and Republicans seem bent on inflaming the teacher shortage. One leader astonishingly doubled down Monday on calling educators purveyors of evil. The evil? LGBTQ-affirming books that include some sexual content, books Reynolds also took time to condemn.

It’s apparently necessary to reiterate this: The books Senate President Jake Chapman has savaged, at school board meetings and now from the Senate rostrum, are appropriate for schools at proper grade levels. Schools have effective mechanisms to review material.

And even if neither of those things was true, Chapman’s insistence that “we must hold those who distribute this repulsive and criminal content to minors accountable” through possible criminal penalties is grossly disproportionate and will scare off some prospective — and current — teachers.

Reynolds and Republican lawmakers have plenty of other ill-considered ideas up their sleeves. Legislation to send taxpayer money to private schools will be back again, and hearings are already taking place for bills to add hurdles for Iowans who receive public assistance. The executive and legislative branches also appear dedicated to ensuring that Iowans who decline COVID-19 vaccines for any reason never face the slightest discomfort for their choice, at least until they get sick.

The Republicans in charge of state government say they’re returning to Iowans tax dollars they are owed, delivering on a vision of freedom from undue taxation and government regulation. But the GOP also owes Iowans honesty about what happens after that.

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Jan. 16, 2022.

Editorial: Diversity, inclusion keys to recruiting workers

Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or some other date, special observances are a natural opportunity for taking stock. Monday’s national holiday marking the birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 93 on Jan. 15, is one such occasion.

How do the words of Dr. King resonate today? Are we moving closer to the kind of world he dreamed of?

In some respects, there is progress. In the business community, in our schools and in local government, diversity, equity and inclusion have become more prominent talking points. Both the City of Dubuque and the Dubuque Community School District have hired equity directors to help those institutions live out these values. Businesses have formed committees and participated in programming to become more aware of inequities.

But in Dubuque — and to some degree, in all communities — there is pushback. There are those who would dismiss striving for the qualities of diversity, equity and inclusion as the mantra of “woke” progressives.

That’s an attitude that can and must change. Putting aside for a moment the fact that creating a more equitable and inclusive community is simply the right thing to do, there’s another reason every citizen should be on board with this effort.

We need people.

Talk to anyone who has a job, and that person likely will tell you about being shorthanded in the workplace. From manufacturers to offices, retailers to restaurants, just about every employer could use more help.

As the business community attempts to address recruitment challenges, initiatives such as Inclusive Dubuque have helped workplace leaders understand the importance of equity and diversity.

The impact is multi-leveled. When a community grows in its diversity and cultural awareness, it becomes more welcoming. When businesses and industries become more diverse, they are better able to innovate. Branching out to a broader and more diverse pool of prospective employees brings better applicants into the mix.

As we seek ways to keep young people in our community, a diverse and inclusive culture is imperative. The next generation of workers sees the benefit of diversity and doesn’t want to live in a homogeneous society.

Today, marking another Martin Luther King observance and considering where this nation was when he was murdered more than 50 years ago, much progress has been made. But the work must continue. It’s promising to see strides being made in Dubuque.

Sioux City Journal. Jan. 9, 2022.

Editorial: Five priorities for the Iowa legislative session

The Iowa Legislature reconvenes in Des Moines on Monday. Today, our editorial board suggests, in no specific order, 5 priorities for lawmakers to take during this year’s 100-day session, which is scheduled to run into April.

1) Help employers with workforce challenges

With scores of employers -- both here and across the state -- desperate to fill open positions, it’s essential that Iowa lawmakers take steps to do whatever they can to address the acute labor shortage.

The numbers paint a challenging picture for employers, whose recruitment efforts have become even more difficult during the pandemic. In November, the last month for which state workforce data is available, there were 85,600 fewer Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was down more than 3 percentage points, to 66.8 percent. In January 2020, just before COVID-19 hit, there were 1.68 million Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was 70 percent, according to state workforce data.

Legislators have suggested different ways they could attempt to tackle the problem: job training and preparation programs, boosting access to affordable housing and child care, cutting taxes or coaxing Iowans off unemployment and food assistance programs.

We support an all-of-the-above approach to try to bring some relief to business owners, many of whom are struggling to keep operating with so many shifts left unfilled.

2) Go slow on major tax reform

Statehouse Republicans are vowing to build on recent tax cuts they’ve passed, with Senate GOP leaders even pitching a “moon shot” tax-cut plan that would eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

House Republicans are taking a more cautious view on how to handle a stockpile of one-time money in the state coffers — some from economic growth and some with the federal cash infusions to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Pat Grassley says lawmakers should develop a responsible plan to return as much money as possible to taxpayers while keeping the state solvent.

We think Grassley’s approach is the most prudent. We don’t want Iowa to turn into another Kansas, a Midwest state that faced large budget shortfalls after lawmakers slashed income taxes for individuals and businesses in 2017.

That’s not to say Iowa shouldn’t continue efforts to create a competitive tax climate. After all, South Dakota, one of nine states with no personal individual income tax, is right on Sioux City’s doorstep. Iowa lawmakers should extend the Targeted Jobs program, which allows qualifying businesses in border cities like Sioux City to apply for state withholding tax credits to relocate or expand in Iowa. Since its creation, the tax credits have helped create thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of capital investment.

3) Adopt a long-term water quality plan

Despite 63 percent approval from voters in a 2010 referendum, lawmakers have still not voted to increase the state sales tax by three-eighths of a cent to finance environmental measures that include improving water quality.

Majority Republicans acknowledge it’s not likely to happen in this session either, saying a sales tax hike would complicate a priority issue to reduce or eventually eliminate the state income tax.

That’s unfortunate. We feel Iowans have waited long enough to achieve the goal of reducing harmful nitrates flowing from farm fields into streams, lakes and groundwater. Continuing to put off action further threatens the state’s drinking water and recreational jewels, like the deep-water lakes in our Okoboji region.

4) Don’t interfere with employers’ COVID policies

During last fall’s special session, GOP lawmakers passed a law that permits Iowans who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with an employer’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement to still collect unemployment benefits. Another new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds allows workers in private Iowa businesses to claim they are medically vulnerable or have a religious objection to a mandated vaccine based solely on their statements, rather than with the backing by a bona fide professional.

Key GOP lawmakers are now prepared to take even more stingent action on COVID-related employee and federal government mandates. State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who chairs the House committee on state government, pitched a proposal last week that would prohibit employers from requiring employees to receive vaccinations --- for COVID-19, the measles or any other disease --- or require them to wear face coverings.

We acknowledge Gov. Kim Reynolds and GOP lawmakers stringently object to Democratic President Joe Biden’s executive order, which is being challenged in the courts, that requires workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else be tested regularly. But it seems hypocritical for Republicans to try to stand in the way of employers who voluntarily decide to have their workers vaccinated and/or wear masks. The GOP has long sold itself to voters as a pro-business party that lets private businesses run their own affairs, free from government-created mandates and costs.

5) Finally fix inequities in school funding

The state’s funding formula for K-12 school districts has long penalized students and taxpayers in “property poor” districts like Sioux City, which must levy higher rates to generate the same revenue as property-rich districts. Of the 327 districts in the state, Sioux City has long ranked toward the bottom in property tax value per students.

The disparity has allowed 130 districts to spend more per pupil than the other 197, which include Sioux City. Short of appropriating an estimated $72 million to close the funding gap, the Sioux City district, in its legislative priorities, recommends a series of proposes to make the funding more equitable. We support those efforts, which include giving all districts spending authority for the difference and allowing school boards to decide locally whether to fund it.

