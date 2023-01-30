 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

  • 0

Des Moines Register. January 29, 2023.

Editorial: Celebrate cycling by committing to safety

The Iowa Code elevates all sorts of interests above cyclists’ interest in not being mowed down by drivers.

July will mark 50 years since the idea that became the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa was hatched (the first ride was actually in late August). But despite half a century of weeklong celebrations of bicycle recreation, and the state as a whole, Iowa’s laws remain less friendly to bicyclists than many others states’.

The Iowa Code elevates all sorts of interests above cyclists’ interest in not being mowed down by drivers. A driver who only looks at a phone before a crash, for instance, instead of manipulating its controls, is not criminally liable under the distracted driving law. Penalties that apply after severe crashes involving a pedestrian or a four-way stop do not apply to the same crash involving a bicyclist. Confusion persists about how much responsibility drivers have to give bicyclists space on a road.

People are also reading…

Iowa has made strides in setting aside spaces for cyclists, including networks of trails in many parts of the state and dedicated lanes in some cities. That’s great, and each advance is a boon for safety. But the availability of such avenues does not change cyclists’ right to use most roads or motorists’ responsibility to be aware of their surroundings. The trails were built to promote and facilitate cycling, not to segregate it from driving.

It’s also worth emphasizing that the primary goal of stricter laws and stiffer penalties is not to come down harder on people after traffic accidents. Yes, people who are clearly malicious or incompetent or negligent should lose privileges and face other consequences.

But distracted driving in particular is a widespread scourge, practiced by those who might well think that they are quite attentive and defensive drivers. Iowa State Patrol officials say it’s involved in about a fifth of crashes.

So it’s awareness, more than deterrence, that is needed most to help more people realize that a “quick glance” at a phone is often not that quick — and that a brief look is all the time that’s needed for a deadly crash.

State lawmakers have a chance — again — to correct bike-law shortcomings this winter. Advocates have for years been trying to require drivers to use electronics only in “hands-free” mode, but the bills keep dying at the Statehouse. A hearing on Senate File 60 on Monday included testimony from dozens of people about close calls and tragedies involving distracted drivers.

Relatives of Ellen Bengtson, a 28-year-old killed while riding a bike outside Charles City, told lawmakers about the grief of losing her — and their horror at a judge deciding to dismiss the charge against a pickup truck driver who investigators said was looking at his phone for over 9 seconds before striking her from behind.

The new bill includes several exceptions that would permit emergency personnel and people in certain circumstances to use phones and other devices while driving.

It is hard to think of a reason to slow-walk this change any longer. The current law is too wishy-washy to convey to Iowa drivers that they have no business focusing their eyes or their attention on a device while they’re behind the wheel. The risks are too great and far too unpredictable, especially when slower-moving cyclists and pedestrians are involved.

It’s a reform that everybody at the Statehouse could be proud of.

And of course lawmakers need not stop there. They could adopt more measures proposed by advocates including the Iowa Bicycle Coalition:

A bill to correct the inconsistency in penalties when bicyclists are injured or killed has gained the approval of a subcommittee. It’s also not too late to introduce legislation to have Iowa join the majority of states that require drivers passing bicycles to leave at least 3 feet of space. And, more broadly, there is much more room to keep expanding recreation spaces by funding the voter-approved Land & Water Conservation Fund through either the state’s billions of surplus dollars or a dedicated sales-tax increase, or both.

Taking these steps would add another reason to party to this summer’s 50th RAGBRAI, and not just for Iowans. Visitors from around the country and the world could take home with them stories of how Iowa has taken the lead in demonstrating that it cares about cycling 52 weeks a year.

END

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Investigators say in a charging document that an 18-year-old who was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an Iowa alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack. They say in the document released Tuesday that Preston Walls chased one of the teen victims down and shot him several more times when he tried to run. The attack happened Monday at the Starts Right Here program in Des Moines. Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Officers captured Walls leaving the scene. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Iowa man convicted on 3 counts for killing parents, sister

A jury has convicted a 22-year-old Iowa man of killing his parents and his sister at their home in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder. He had called police in June 2021 to report that an intruder had shot him and his father at the family's Cedar Rapids home. Officers found the victims dead from multiple gunshot wounds and Alexander Jackson with a gunshot wound to his foot. Prosecutors alleged he shot himself. The shootings happened after Jackson's father told him to get a job or move out. Sentencing is March 3.

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

The Des Moines police chief says a shooting at a educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless.” The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, They were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation.

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn't have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

Several years of pandemic restrictions and curriculum battles have emboldened longtime advocates of funneling public funds to private and religious schools in statehouses throughout the country. Republicans and parents’ rights activists are pushing voucher-style education savings account proposals in a dozen states that would allow students to use taxpayer dollars toward education outside traditional K-12 schools. The debates have inflamed teachers’ unions and resurfaced concerns about efforts to gradually privatize public education. If enacted, they could transform the nature of state government’s relationship with the education system and deepen contrasts between how going to school looks in many red versus blue states.

4 people die, 'multiple' injured in northern Iowa van crash

Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines. The Iowa State Patrol says the van entered the median and rolled before coming to rest in the highway’s eastbound lanes. There were 13 people in the van, and the state patrol says four died and “multiple others” were injured. The state patrol didn’t immediate release the names of those killed or injured.

Youth program founder hurt in shooting 'has biggest heart'

Youth program founder hurt in shooting 'has biggest heart'

A man who left gang life when he was younger and went on to help troubled young people is now in the hospital as a victim of what police say is the same sort of violence he was escaping. Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival gang members kill his friend and then was himself beaten. He moved to Iowa and founded the Starts Right Here education program. A shooting at the school killed two teenagers, and Keeps was also shot. Police say it was gang-related. School leaders and police agree the shooting won’t stop the program, or Keeps.

Iowa police won't release videos of officers shooting teen

Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy after he pointed a gun at them last month because state law prevents releasing the footage showing a minor committing a “delinquent act” before any charges are filed. The Des Moines Register reports that the police department was preparing to release video from all four officers involved in the Dec. 26 confrontation before the city's legal department intervened. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said the state law still applies to this situation even though the boy was killed and won't be charged. The Attorney General already ruled that the officers were legally justified in the shooting.

6th teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting near Iowa school

A sixth teenager pleaded guilty to charges in a 2022 shooting outside a Des Moines high school that left one person dead and two others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. Hernandez-Salas, who will be sentenced Feb. 22, was among 10 teens charged in the March 7 drive-by shooting near East High School. The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured his sister and her female friend. The guilty pleas of six teens leave cases pending against two people.

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Two teenage students were killed and a man was seriously injured in what police called a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police said Monday that an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and that the shooting was “definitely targeted." Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program's founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the ‘lost city’ at the bottom of the ocean which gives hope to finding life in the cosmos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News