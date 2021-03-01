Editorial Roundup: Iowa

It’s not enough that our founding fathers had noble intentions and ideals. It’s one thing to draft a Constitution that declares freedom, justice and equality for all, and another entirely to ensure that those principles are guaranteed for all who live within their jurisdiction. From hallowed documents like the Mayflower Compact to the Gettysburg Address, we have told ourselves throughout our history that our nation is unique in our belief in individual freedoms, equality and self-determination. The principles that define and cloak us are indeed noble, but the reality is that the inalienable rights so many of us take for granted have never been universal in the United States and, even today, remain elusive for many of our citizens. Our inability to truly acknowledge and lament our failings as a nation continues to undercut our ability to honor and implement the principles upon which we declared our union.

It’s impossible to learn from a past that we are not allowed to see and hear. We can debate the perspectives offered in the 1619 Project and the 1776 Report. We can dispute the points made here. We can and we should. Banning ideas because they make us uncomfortable does not unify us or make us more secure. While learning about Thomas Jefferson and Monticello, we absolutely should learn about Sally Hemmings and James Fossett, the slaves who played significant roles in that historical story. We should learn why “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is considered the Black national anthem. We should tour the Whitney Plantation in Louisiana that today offers visitors an honest account of the lives of slaves who toiled there in earlier times. It’s important that we know that most enslaved people were in fact not well-fed or treated like family, as so many mainstream historical accounts would have us believe. And as we approach the 100th anniversary of the complete devastation of Greenwood, Oklahoma, at the hands of the white citizens of Tulsa, we should want to know what brought us to that tragic moment in our history.