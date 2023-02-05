Dubuque Telegraph Herald. February 3, 2023.

Editorial: Iowa lawmakers find common ground on traffic bills

While often the headlines coming out of the Statehouse in Des Moines are measures split by a partisan divide, it’s great to see progress on bills that have some local lawmakers working together to keep Iowans safe.

Eastern Iowa lawmakers have sponsored legislation that could address behaviors that lead to deadly crashes, such as those that have happened in their own districts.

One bill aims to stop teen drivers from driving at dangerously high speeds and is being filed in response to a Dubuque crash that killed three teenagers last year. Other bills would expand bans on using electronic devices without hands-free modes while driving.

Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, has worked with representatives of the insurance industry to draft a bill aimed to reduce teen driving speeds. The measure would incentivize auto insurance providers to not charge the higher premiums for teen drivers if the policyholders install a speed governor in the teen’s insured vehicle. Jochum also filed a bill to expand bans on drivers using electronic devices not in a voice-activated, hands-free mode. Three area Republican lawmakers — Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville; Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire; and Michael Klimesh, of Spillville — also co-sponsored a nearly identical bill.

It’s encouraging to see legislators on both sides of the aisle working on life-saving measures meaningful to local residents.

It never hurts to have a friend who is connected in Washington, D.C., and Dubuque’s connection just got stronger with Teri Hawks Goodmann’s appointment as chair of a federal commission.

President Joe Biden named the City of Dubuque’s director of strategic partnerships as chair of National Capital Planning Commission, which seeks to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation’s capital. Goodmann was sworn in recently to begin a six-year term as the at-large presidential appointee on the commission, which oversees federally owned buildings and land in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding National Capital Region, along with guiding the overall planning of the development of the capital.

Goodmann said she will focus on maintaining the properties of the federal government and making them more resilient to climate and more equitable. With her decades of experience and breadth of knowledge on issues ranging from Mississippi River advocacy to historic preservation to strategic planning and local government, Goodmann will serve the nation well in this role.

Congratulations to Teri Hawks Goodmann for this exciting opportunity to serve on a federal commission. No doubt she will continue to make Dubuque proud.

When a consultant hired by the City of Dubuque unveiled the results of an extensive study on downtown parking, it’s likely few Dubuque residents were surprised. In a nutshell, Walker Consultants said the city’s downtown parking infrastructure is underused, outdated and financially unsustainable.

Imagine that.

The findings bolster the positions of many local residents who pushed back when city officials committed to building yet another parking ramp as part of a development deal with two local businesses — a commitment that since has been rolled back.

The consultants described parking in downtown Dubuque overall as a “patchwork system,” requiring regular maintenance and, with inconsistent signage and time limits, creating unnecessary confusion for people attempting to park.

All true.

Here’s the good news: The analysis will be used to develop a smart parking and mobility master plan, which, when completed, will outline how the city can invest in new technology in its parking infrastructure and improve overall accessibility for walking, biking and public transit.

While we hope this investment in technology isn’t exorbitant, we’re happy to see the city considering an approach that involves better utilizing existing parking structures and lots rather than creating more.

