Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. October 5, 2022.

Editorial: Iowans should reject firearms ballot measure

Every time a mass shooting happens in America, people wring their hands — or pound their fists — and say, “Something should be done about this.” And then nothing changes.

Iowans will find a measure on their ballots this November, and at first blush, it might look like something that could give common-sense gun laws a chance. But in fact, it’s just the opposite. Any Iowan who would even consider supporting any common-sense gun laws should vote no to Public Measure No. 1 on the back of the ballot.

The measure starts out sounding a lot like the federal Second Amendment — “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

That’s easy enough to support. It’s in the U.S. Constitution, after all.

“The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right.” Again, makes sense.

Were the ballot measure just these two sentences, Iowa would be in the same boat as 33 other states that affirm the Second Amendment within their own state’s constitution.

It’s the third sentence that causes great consternation — and might be confusing to some voters. “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

At a glance, a voter might think, “Sure, I believe all gun laws should be strictly scrutinized.” But this reference to strict scrutiny refers to judicial review.

Passage of the measure would amend the Iowa Constitution to say that judges must look at any laws related to regulating firearms with the highest degree of judicial review, striking down laws as unconstitutional unless they serve a “compelling government interest” and are “narrowly tailored” to achieve that end.

This isn’t what most Iowans want. Multiple polls show most Iowans support some common-sense gun laws, such as requiring background checks.

In fact, most Iowans didn’t want to do away with gun permits, but that didn’t keep that change at bay. According to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, two-thirds of Iowans opposed a state law allowing adults to purchase and carry handguns without a permit, but it was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last spring.

This proposed constitutional change on this fall’s ballot is so extreme that only three states have adopted the language — Louisiana, Alabama and Missouri. All three have among the top five highest firearm mortality rates in the country.

Iowa already has robust protections of the Second Amendment. A few years ago, the state eliminated sheriffs’ authority to refuse permits and then did away with permits altogether.

Before Iowans change the state’s constitution to make it highly difficult to institute or alter any gun laws, citizens should recognize just how difficult that constitutional change would be to undo.

And voting “no” to the proposed language on ballots doesn’t mean that new gun laws will be instituted. It simply ensures that our state lawmakers — the folks who we elect to represent us at the Statehouse — have the ability to continue to propose and consider such legislation if and when they see fit.

If state lawmakers want a ballot measure on affirming Second Amendment rights in the constitution, that’s one thing.

Public Measure 1 goes far beyond that. Iowans join other Americans in wanting to make some efforts to address gun violence. Iowa’s Public Measure 1 would make that unlikely.

Find the measure on the backside of the ballot and vote, “No.”

END