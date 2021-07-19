Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Jim Theisen and the Theisen family are widely known in the Dubuque area for their philanthropy. Charitable organizations far and wide have been benefactors of the giving nature that runs in the Theisen blood.

But a gift from the Theisen family announced last week struck a chord close to the heart. The Theisens, owners of Theisen Supply, have pledged $1 million toward the creation of a resource center for nonprofessional caregivers. This family knows personally how challenging the role of caregiver can be.

The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will partner with the Theisen family on fundraising efforts for the planned Dubuque Area Caregiver Resource Center to be opened at Stonehill Communities, 3485 Windsor Ave. The center will provide a range of advisory and support services for people who are responsible for the care of loved ones, either elderly or ill. The Theisens’ $1 million will create an endowment to fund the annual expenses of the facility. The foundation is working to raise an additional $1 million in order to give the fund enough financial weight to generate $100,000 annually.

Jim Theisen, a past recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for his philanthropic pursuits, chose to create the center after spending several years as the primary caregiver for his wife, Marita Theisen, who has Alzheimer’s disease.