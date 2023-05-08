Des Moines Register. May 5, 2023.

Editorial: Iowa Republicans stick their fingers in their ears on water quality

This plan makes about as much sense as an emergency room trying to save a buck by turning off the machines that monitor patients’ vital signs.

Republican legislators in Iowa are used to ignoring warnings that their support for schools, mental health services and other initiatives is many millions of dollars short of what’s needed to avoid calamity.

So this year they’ve come up with an innovative state budget twist: Keep the calamity, but this time do it by withholding just half a million dollars. That’s 1/17,032nd of the overall spending for 2023-24.

The $500,000 in question, researchers say, would keep in operation a network of dozens of sensors that monitor the presence of pollutants in Iowa waterways. If the data from the sensors goes away, judging the effectiveness of water-quality initiatives will become much more difficult.

This plan makes about as much sense as an emergency room trying to save a buck by turning off the machines that monitor patients’ vital signs.

Water quality spending is worth little without monitoring

A quick bit of context: The Nutrient Research Center at Iowa State University gets money from fees charged to fertilizer and pesticide dealers and from fines assessed by environmental regulators, along with a few other sources. The center helps support the University of Iowa’s sensor network.

The Republicans’ budget takes as much as one-third of the money from fees for the coming fiscal year and shifts it to a different pot for water quality initiatives.

An extra few hundred thousand dollars to spend on a handful of projects isn’t going to turn the tide in Iowa’s battle for clean water for drinking and recreation. The scope of Iowa’s problems is so great that, last year, this editorial board urged lawmakers to “spend every dime” they could on curbing pollution from agricultural runoff and other sources and trying to reverse the damage that’s already been done. A year and a half later, the Legislature has managed to find nearly $400 million annually in the couch cushions — and earmarked the entirety of it for private schools.

Taking away money that could jeopardize the sensor network could make a huge difference in the wrong direction. It’s not just that we’d be blind to the real-time effects, good and bad, of various agriculture practices. ISU and UI officials say the sensors help bring in tens of millions of dollars of outside funding for various projects. A 2022 Nutrient Research Center report says “funding has often functioned as ‘seed’ money, allowing researchers to gain broader support. A conservative estimate is at least $62.6 million for water quality research in the state of Iowa.”

Larry Weber is a UI professor and the director of the IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, which operates the water quality monitoring network. He said in an interview Thursday that he is working with Iowa State and other agencies on alternative funding sources, including grants or donations, to keep the network. He said that takes roughly $375,000 a year, with the remaining allocation from ISU in past years going toward research projects.

If no solution emerges, work on decommissioning the sensor network would have to begin around June 1, Weber said.

Ignoring problems won’t make them go away

No Iowa farmers set out to make it unsafe for their neighbors to swim, or to force cities to spend more to provide clean water, or to diminish their own land through erosion. If keeping those things from happening was easy, we wouldn’t need a Nutrient Research Center.

But it isn’t easy, and a lack of intent doesn’t change that Iowa is not close to meeting even the modest goals of its 2013 Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The best thing legislators who are justifiably proud of farmers’ overall contributions can do is collaborate with water researchers on more effective policy.

The worst thing they can do is try to suppress the most outspoken voices on water quality. Unfortunately, that seems to be exactly what they’re doing, and the sensor move is just one piece of evidence. Chris Jones, a UI engineer who is retiring this spring, wrote a sometimes-acerbic blog on the university website for years that bluntly documented deteriorating water quality. He told Marion County writer Robert Leonard in an interview that two state senators pressured the university to shut down the blog. Sen. Dan Zumbach, a Republican from Ryan, flatly denied the accusation, telling Iowa Capital Dispatch that “no threat to funding was ever made because of the content of a blog.” Sen. Tom Shipley, a Republican from Nodaway, did not immediately reply to an emailed question about the accusation.

The agriculture and natural resources budget now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who tried to brand herself as the water-quality governor in 2018. If she was serious, she’ll reverse the funding shift. There is no doubt the state can afford to spend money to keep the sensors operating as it has until now. In fact, it can’t afford not to.

END