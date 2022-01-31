Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Jan. 30, 2022.

Editorial: Just slashing income taxes leaves unfinished the job of making Iowa better

Don’t accuse Republicans in charge of Iowa of timidity.

The individual income tax currently provides the biggest single chunk of state revenue, more than 40% of net tax receipts. Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders have introduced three big-idea bills to stop collecting a third or more of that money — one proposal could eventually abolish the state income tax.

The new bills contain some interesting ideas. They are undoubtedly politically prudent: Each, for instance, includes provisions to get rid of taxes on retirement income and certain lease and inheritance income after farmers retire.

The election-year mailers and TV ads all but write themselves. But the attention to retirement income is indicative of what may become a missed opportunity to more broadly examine Iowa’s tapestry of income, sales, property and other taxes, the indispensable services they do (and could) support, and the varying burdens the taxes place on Iowans in varying circumstances.

While we look forward to hearing more from Legislative Services Agency experts about the precise implications of Senate Study Bill 3074, House Study Bill 626, and the governor’s plan, it doesn’t take a fiscal analyst to see that many retirees would realize significant savings that primarily augment, say, their vacation budgets.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with that on its face, and surely the relief would help keep other retirees afloat. But many categories of Iowans would receive only negligible benefits under these plans. Reynolds says the income tax portion of her legislation would save the “average” family $1,300 a year once it’s fully implemented. Lower-income Iowans can be sure the bump will be far, far smaller for them. Worse, the largely status-quo spending proposed by Reynolds means there is little likelihood of the scale of forward-looking investments in such things as water quality that truly would make Iowa a better place to live for everybody.

The proposal from Senate Republicans seems to come closest to having at least a segment of a vision. By diverting some sales tax revenue to the Iowa Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, it would finally act on Iowans’ unmistakable message 12 years ago when they passed a constitutional amendment creating the conservation fund, which has never received an appropriation.

The mechanism could be the only way this long-overdue funding will come to pass: The measure would eliminate the 1-cent local-option sales tax that almost every community in the state uses and raise the state sales tax to 7%, from 6%, through 2050. Few people buying goods would notice a difference; the state would provide local governments, in theory, with about the same amount of money as they get now; and state coffers would forgo a portion of the sales tax revenue they currently enjoy.

The Senate also would follow through on years of complaints about the complexity of Iowa’s corporate taxes by rethinking some tax credits while lowering base tax rates. On the other hand, local governments would have good cause to fear losing local sales tax revenue at a future Legislature’s whim. And the Senate legislation doubles down on revenue reductions, setting a lower personal income tax rate than other bills and instructing executive branch officials to keep lowering rates, as budget surpluses permit, until they reach zero. (Another gimmick is tacked on for good measure: renaming the state “taxpayer relief fund” the “individual income tax elimination fund.”)

At a household level, nobody opposes lower tax bills. Republicans have seemingly eternally posited that individuals almost always know better than government how to spend money. These bills follow earlier measures — in both divided government and Republican-majority rule — for more modest income-tax reductions and restrictions on property tax collections.

Tax relief should be carefully targeted so that the savings provide the maximum possible boost to individuals’ and families’ health and the state’s economy. And Iowa shouldn’t reflexively forfeit resources that the state, as a collective representative of its people, is most competent to invest, in good schools, parks, sustainability and other quality-of-life initiatives.

A flat tax is almost certainly not careful targeting. When it comes to making sure each dollar is used to its best purpose, It’s hard to reconcile tireless efforts at the Statehouse to reduce safety-net spending, through such methods as a “means test” for food assistance, with undiscriminating tax eliminations.

Change is afoot. To do what’s best for Iowans, legislative Republicans should listen closely in coming weeks as economists, other experts and even Democrats crunch the numbers and highlight potential impacts on constituents.

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Jan. 30, 2022.

Editorial: Cities must work with neighbors on big developments

When a community seeks to add a new development and neighbors object to the change, there’s a label people attach to that mindset — “not in my backyard.”

In plenty of situations, that “NIMBY” label has been dismissed as closed-minded and anti-progress. But for neighbors, a big new development that will change the feel of the neighborhood can be a tough thing to reckon with.

It’s easy to support a progressive change when it will have no impact on your home environment. When it could bring dramatic change to your doorstep, that’s harder to accept.

Two such projects moving forward locally have raised concerns among residents in the area, and those concerns should be considered carefully.

In Galena, Ill., a developer has proposed a major resort and lodging project to be constructed around the Marine Hospital, 1304 Park Ave.

Plans call for rehabilitating the Marine Hospital to include lodging, a coffee bar/lounge and exhibit space. Two new buildings also would be constructed: a main building with lodging, restaurant, event and pool/spa amenities and a café building. In addition, the resort would include more than 100 guest cottages, a vineyard and winery, extensive gardens and walking paths.

Sounds like a pretty cool attraction. But it also sounds like it would draw a whole lot more activity to a quiet area. The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing with developers next month to discuss the plans.

In Dubuque, the City Council signed off on the purchase of 156 acres for a planned industrial park northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection.

Again, it’s a worthy project. Construction of the Southwest Arterial opened a gateway to further development, and city officials would be remiss were they not to capitalize on it.

Economic development officials long have talked about the benefits of having locations ready for companies looking to move or expand.

Still, life would change for area residents who would soon have an industrial park right next to their neighborhood.

In both cases, local officials must take care to hear, recognize and remediate when possible the concerns of area residents. The lament of neighbors shouldn’t necessarily spike a project — especially plans such as these that could bring long-term benefits to a broader area. But neighbors’ concerns shouldn’t be brushed aside, either.

Dubuque officials have vowed transparency going forward to keep residents informed. That’s a good place to start. It’s unlikely there is any compromise to be made that would allay the concerns of neighbors when a big development is in the works. But good communication and some effort to address issues such as traffic, noise or pollution could go a long way toward coexisting peacefully.

Quad-City Times. Jan. 31, 2022.

Editorial: Two-way streets are the right way to go

The great debate over two-way streets has returned to Davenport.

News that the City Council is strongly considering converting 3rd and 4th streets from its current one-way configuration to a two-way design from Marquette Street to East River Drive has ignited discussion again.

We like the idea of two-way streets, especially downtown. We think it’s a great way to calm and slow traffic and promote a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly area, particularly in a section of the city that is fast becoming a place where more people are making their home. We also believe the change would better serve us in times of flooding, linking east and west.

We understand there are critics. People across Davenport have a stake in the design and shape of their downtown. We have previously called it the heartbeat of the city, and even those who don’t live in this new neighborhood have a vested interest in its future. So aldermen and the mayor would be wise to listen to everybody, no matter where they live.

We believe this deserves a thorough discussion. A work session on this topic is being scheduled, and we expect there will be a lot of interest.

To many, changing to two-way streets would be a big change. The one-way couplet that we have now has been in place for decades. There are lots of factors that must be considered (the ability of downtown businesses to get deliveries, the movement of emergency vehicles, etc.) But we don’t think complications are a reason for inaction. Just because things have been this way doesn’t necessarily mean they should remain so.

We think converting to two-way streets could change the trend we’ve seen toward faster and more reckless traffic. This is happening not just in Davenport, but all over. We have seen the evidence in the data related to speeding tickets as well as in traffic-related fatalities. Also, some of us on this board who have regularly driven 3rd and 4th streets in this area for years have observed it.

Some object that converting to two-way streets will mean more accidents. (Left turns can be a problem). But in recent years, many people who have studied this issue believe two-way streets compete quite nicely when it comes to safety. In fact, there are those who say that they’re better when it comes to safety and several other factors.

In 2014, John Gilderbloom, a professor of urban studies at the University of Louisville (Kentucky), directed a study of a small area of that city that found converting from one-way to two-way streets led to reduced speeds, fewer collisions and even better property values and lower crime. In other words, a more livable city. The year after, they took a broader look around the city and also found better outcomes.

In addition, other cities in Iowa that have had one-ways for decades, like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, have put two-way streets in their downtowns.

One-way roads are a good way to move traffic quickly through an area. But moving cars and trucks along shouldn’t be the only, or even the overriding, consideration, especially in our central business district, which is quickly becoming a neighborhood of choice.

As Davenport’s downtown gains more commercial investment – and as more people decide to live there – we must think about more than just moving cars and trucks.

For years, many in Davenport saw the downtown as a lost cause, not worthy of investment. Why, after all, when much of the growth is further north, along 53rd Street or Elmore Avenue? But in recent years we have seen downtown do what some said could never be done. We have seen additional commercial and residential investments as well as the growth of amenities, like the new YMCA. We’d love to see that momentum continue.

We believe that means thinking differently about this part of the city. It means that people who live, walk and ride bicycles in this area should also be considered, along with the automobile that travels to and through this area. The fact is, they all must live in harmony.

It’s up to city council and staff to find a way to design a system that takes into account these varying elements. But we think it could be done. Things don’t always have to stay the same as they’ve always been.

