Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Jan. 24, 2022.

Editorial: Des Moines City Council should reverse insulting plan to silence Indira Sheumaker

Frank Cownie, Connie Boesen, Joe Gatto, Josh Mandelbaum, Carl Voss and Linda Westergaard need thicker skin. And some more patience.

That’s the simplest way to make sense of the rule changes the Des Moines City Council was expected to adopt Monday evening. The changes threaten to make the council function more like a kindergarten and less like a deliberative body of elected adults for Iowa’s largest city.

Two meetings into the tenure of Councilwoman Indira Sheumaker, her six colleagues were expected to agree that allowing her to speak at meetings without Mayor Cownie’s permission, or to suggest council actions independently, was just too much.

It’s insulting to the public at large, but especially to her constituents, who could have returned to office a status-quo incumbent but chose Sheumaker, aware that she intended to challenge conventional decisions on the principle that the city ignores the needs of its less-influential residents and sanctions violence against some of them. Sheumaker represents the views of a substantial bloc of city residents, and taking steps to cut off discussion of those views is neither fair nor healthy for the city’s future.

Sure, elected officials have tools for policing “loose cannons” who treat their office like a soapbox. Procedural rules are one of them. The problem is that Sheumaker has not demonstrated she’s a loose cannon, or even disruptive. She has delivered well-informed, respectful comments that often place routine city practices under scrutiny. On Monday morning, council members and the city manager icily challenged her accusation that Des Moines police tactics contributed to a March 2021 drowning but let pass Gatto’s easily disproved remark that “if you don’t break the law, you don’t get arrested.”

Cownie and Boesen told Register reporter Melody Mercado that changes like this have been discussed for years and note that the new rules aren’t unique. Taking them at their word, it’s still hard to conclude that they weren’t spurred to action by a special meeting Jan. 14, requested by Sheumaker, to discuss city provisions to keep residents without shelter safe during dangerous cold.

That brief meeting ended, after no substantive action, with crosstalk as Cownie declined to recognize Sheumaker for her motion to open a 24-hour warming center.

Plenty is wrong with this sequence. First, Sheumaker’s position isn’t even that far from her colleagues’. The city, while far from unassailable on this issue, has made some genuine efforts to address houseless residents’ immediate needs, as well as to examine ways to provide assistance with longer-term barriers. Sheumaker pointed out that cities similar to Des Moines run warming centers without busting their budgets. It was an entirely reasonable proposal, and there was no reason not to vote on it.

Second, Cownie and five of his colleagues seem to have taken the principle that council sessions are “business meetings” that require some baseline decorum and — for whatever reason — turned it into a far-more-extreme insistence on cold expediency.

Last year the Des Moines council permitted a farcical series of 30-second slots for “public comment” to go on for weeks before responding by limiting the number of speakers, instead of finding time to hear out angry constituents. (The proposed rule changes do, to be fair, also permit more speakers to address the council — though only after a months-long flood of requests to speak finally abated.)

Lengthy meetings are a sacrifice for public servants; they cost time away from families and full-time jobs. But the council members engage voluntarily in such meetings on all sorts of issues, so it seems strange if they can’t stomach extra debate from their table at their roughly twice-a-month public meetings. Are the other six council members worried that their colleague’s ideas will be popular and make them look bad? (And if Sheumaker’s ideas are judged to be bad for Des Moines, they can be serially voted down 6-1.)

Maybe the practical effect of this won’t be great; maybe Cownie will let Sheumaker weigh in whenever and however she wishes, including with ideas for action, as he did at the Monday morning work session before the rule changes were set to be approved.

But it’s intolerable that the person elected by Ward 1 residents has to depend on that courtesy. The council should reverse course.

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Jan. 23, 2022.

Editorial: Dubuque economy can weather worker shortage

It’s exciting to see local businesses growing, expanding their reach and adding new jobs. Last week was brimming with news of that nature in Dubuque with three companies announcing plans that would lead to the creation of more than 150 new jobs in the community.

Last week’s announcements were:

—Rite-Hite Environmental Enclosures, a division of Rite-Hite, plans to add a third shift at its local facility early this year. The company will add 100 jobs in assembly, welding, industrial sewing and CNC machining to cover the new shift and to bolster existing shifts.

—Progressive Processing LLC, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., intends to remodel its Dubuque facility and purchase new equipment to increase capacity for Spam production — a $43 million investment that will create 38 more jobs.

—In response to rising customer demand for its products, Klauer Manufacturing will invest in a $14 million expansion to its existing operation to boost its manufacturing capacity, creating 16 jobs.

Increased demand for locally made products and reinvestment in local operations are positive indicators of a robust local economy. While that’s something to be celebrated, such news is followed with a note of concern — Where will the workers come from?

The worker shortage is evident in offices, retailers, restaurants and tourist attractions around the area.

Dubuque County’s unemployment rate is right back to decidedly low pre-pandemic levels — 2.7% in November. But the number of people working now has not rebounded to where it was two years ago. The county’s civilian labor force stood at 54,500 in November, compared to 56,800 in November 2019.

We could really use those 2,300 workers now. What happened to those workers and the causes of the worker shortage are harder to pinpoint.

Some people are quick to point to federal supplemental unemployment as the culprit. But the facts don’t bear out the supposition. Some states — like Iowa — ended the extra unemployment benefit this summer, while other states didn’t. Yet the number of people re-entering the work force was about the same across the country. European countries are experiencing similar worker shortages, and those countries hadn’t provided supplemental aid.

A shortage of child care definitely has been a contributing factor. Parents struggle to find care for kids — particularly for second- and third-shift jobs.

And with the all-too-real “life is short” reminder the pandemic brought, folks just started to rethink their choice of employment, the hours required for the money earned and the potential for making a change. That led to more retirements (early and other), and two-income households deciding to get by on one. That mindset also helped bring about the “Great Resignation,” during which more people left their jobs than ever before.

While all that seems disheartening, there are positive outcomes derived from a worker shortage. Higher wages, for one. Three years ago, no one would have imagined fast food restaurants and small retailers offering starting wages of $15 per hour and up, with stay bonuses and options for benefits, but that’s what we’re seeing in some cases.

When jobs on the lower end of the pay scale start to up the ante, there’s a ripple effect. We’re already seeing more automation in store checkout lines, banking and drive-thru lanes. People who formerly filled those jobs might have an opportunity to move up to a better-paying position.

As a society, we need to advocate for those positions that are vital to our workforce and cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence — jobs like certified nursing assistants, child care workers and teachers. If their wages don’t grow commensurate with the increases in other industries, we will see a mass exodus in these critical fields.

The greater Dubuque area has grown into a healthy and diverse economy over the past four decades. The recently announced expansions show a willingness to continue to invest in that economy. But that doesn’t make this area immune to challenging times.

It’s vital that local communities continue to seek ways to attract newcomers, support child care options and advocate for workers in critical fields. Those efforts could allow us to emerge from this period with an even stronger workforce.

Sioux City Journal. Jan. 23, 2022.

Editorial: New jobs, more tests, democracy and pay raises

THUMBS UP

Royal Canin said last week it’s investing $185 million to expand its factory in North Sioux City and add 149 new jobs to meet growing demand for its nutritional products for pets. The expansion is a further testament to the company’s confidence in the quality of the workforce in the tri-state area and the business climate in South Dakota. Royal Canin, a vision of multinational food manufacturer Mars Inc., just recently completed a total replacement of its North Sioux. The new state-of-the-art 224,000-square-foot facility nearly doubled the production capacity.

THUMBS UP

Last year we complained about getting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now, we’re told we can get free at-home COVID-19 tests. The big surprise: The process is so simple someone should have thought of it for the vaccines. To get free tests shipped to your house, all you have to do is go to covidtests.gov and fill out the simple form. The tests will come through the U.S. mail. If you don’t have access to the website, you can call 1-800-232-0233 and provide the information. Quick and easy. That’s what we needed all along.

THUMBS DOWN

In just his second solo press conference Thursday, President Joe Biden suggested the 2022 mid-term results could be “illegitimate” if Congress doesn’t roll back a series of election changes passed in Republican states. Biden was responding to a question asked on the eve of Democrats failing to change Senate rules to overhaul the nation’s voting system. Though the White House later tried to walk back Biden’s comments, it was disappointing to see the nation’s top leader sow doubts about future elections, especially considering Biden and other Democrats, rightly so, have accused former President Trump and his GOP supporters of threatening democracy with unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

THUMBS DOWN

A fire Thursday underneath a train bridge in Sioux City maybe could have been avoided if officials had been better patrolling the area. Considering we had a similar fire in 2019, it would seem logical that another could occur. If there aren’t barriers to keep people from camping under key pieces of infrastructure, then it needs to be watched. If that’s BNSF’s responsibility, the city needs to point that out and get them to stop the activity. Considering there are places for transients to go when the weather turns cold, there’s no reason they should be starting fires under bridges.

THUMBS

A week after the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted, 3-2, to accept no pay raise this year, Supervisor Matthew Ung decided to go even further. During last Tuesday’s meeting, he made a motion to reduce annual salaries for members to just $5,000, which would have been a cut of more than $30,000. The non-serious idea died due to a lack of a second, as his colleagues made no comments. Ung said he wanted to call attention to the “servant leadership” of the supervisors, who he noted have gone without raises for many years while other county employees have received generous pay hikes. But the whole episode came across as not only unproductive but also a dig at one or more of his colleagues who pushed the pay raise two weeks ago.

