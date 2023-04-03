Des Moines Register. April 2, 2023.

Editorial: As session winds down, legislators should let ideas stand or fall on their own

Lawmakers might convince themselves that policies they support justify unusual procedural maneuvers. But they’re violating the spirit of the state constitution and democratic government.

We have reached the final four scheduled weeks for the 2023 Iowa Legislature. Kudos to the Iowa Supreme Court for issuing a timely notice to lawmakers that it will not indulge one of their worst end-of-session habits.

The problem is the notorious practice of resurrecting policy proposals that did not advance earlier, or even introducing new ideas, as amendments to bills that must pass in order to appropriate the money that keeps the state operating. Last year, it was a rewrite of the law governing open enrollment in public schools. In 2008, Democrats who controlled the House, the Senate, and the governor’s office exempted some public hospital building projects from state oversight.

The “Christmas-tree bill” nickname for the catch-all standing appropriations measure reflects this vice, in which Republicans and Democrats alike have engaged.

Such amendments rob the public of a meaningful chance to give feedback and lawmakers of the opportunity to give careful scrutiny to new provisions. It’s not unusual for these add-ons to appear publicly for the first time after most Iowans go to sleep and then move all the way through final approval before they wake up.

The Iowa Constitution requires that bills have a single subject

Smashing completely unrelated things together in a bill violates the Iowa Constitution, although the state’s courts have granted lawmakers lots of deference on how they conduct their affairs. It’s bad enough when this method appears to be a shortcut — taking a policy that most lawmakers would vote for as a standalone bill and bypassing public input and debate.

The constitutional violation crosses into subverting the will of the people when the threat of holding up adjournment is used to muscle through an unpopular policy. This is called logrolling, and a blatant 2020 example prompted Supreme Court justices to throw up a stop sign March 24.

The short version: Republicans in 2018 passed a bill overhauling utility regulation in Iowa. Most public attention was focused on how the bill gutted energy efficiency efforts. But the original version of the legislation would have essentially shut out companies not already operating in Iowa from building new electricity transmission projects. The provision was removed during another all-night debate, and the bill passed.

The restriction was reintroduced on its own in early 2020, but the bill never advanced, and that should have been the end of it for the year. Then the language returned, in the standings bill, at about 1:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning in June 2020, hours before lawmakers completed two weeks of work to tidy up affairs during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats balked and got vague or misleading answers when they asked about its provenance and its usefulness. “This is, by far, the worst example of the legislative budget process that we could possibly do. It’s one bill instead of nearly a dozen,” chided Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids.

To no avail: The transmission-project restriction was passed, Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to use her line-item veto on it, and it became law.

LS Power, a company that has challenged many similar “right of first refusal” laws in other states, sued in Iowa as well, focusing on the state Constitution’s requirement that all bills “shall embrace but one subject, and matters properly connected therewith; which subject shall be expressed in the title.” Most lawsuits like this are unsuccessful, with judges and justices giving lawmakers wiggle room to manage their own affairs. LS Power failed in lower courts because it wasn’t clear the company had actually been injured.

The circumstances of these shenanigans, however, persuaded the four Supreme Court justices who heard the case to temporarily put the law on hold. “We are skeptical that any single subject could encompass the breathtaking sweep of matters included in H.F. 2643,” wrote Justice Thomas Waterman, later adding of the utility section, “We are not surprised the ROFR lacked enough votes to pass without logrolling. The provision is quintessentially crony capitalism.”

Normal procedure shouldn’t be casually set aside

Lawmakers might well be able to convince themselves that doing what they think is right justifies legal but unusual procedural maneuvers if they are the difference between a law passing or failing. We saw this in January when, in service of Reynolds’ $300 million-a-year private-school-scholarships program, Republican lawmakers invented a committee, made a valid-for-this-bill-only rule to bypass another committee whose chair opposed the program, and structured amendments in a way that blocked opponents from suggesting revisions.

But those lawmakers are implicitly saying that the process used in most of the Legislature’s work is valuable only so long as it doesn’t impair their personal goals. That’s disappointing. It thwarts the spirit of the state constitution and democratic government.

With this judicial rebuke in mind, Republican leaders need to structure their plans for April to give policy ideas individual hearings and leave them out of budget bills. And if they don’t, Reynolds ought to take a stand for good government and show more willingness to wield her veto pen.

