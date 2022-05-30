Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Herald Telegraph. May 25, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa mobile home law brings baby steps toward change

Efforts by Iowa lawmakers to put in place protections for mobile home owners fared better than they did two years ago.

Marginally.

In the 2020 session, lawmakers coalesced some bipartisan support, got buy-in from stakeholders and still couldn’t get legislation passed.

This year, with renewed efforts, a bill became law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week. The legislation is a step in the right direction. If this is the first step on a pathway toward reform, then we’ll praise the results as Step 1. If this is all the ground the Legislature hopes to gain, then the effort is disappointing.

Lawmakers began efforts to strengthen protections for mobile home residents in Iowa after an out-of-state company bought up mobile home parks in 2019 and quickly raised the rent. Dubuque-area lawmakers, including Reps. Lindsay James, Shannon Lundgren and Chuck Isenhart and Sens. Carrie Koelker and Pam Jochum, set aside partisan differences and worked together in their respective caucuses two years ago to negotiate amenable language to promote the legislation’s passage. They talked with people in the manufactured homes industry to ensure that the legislation wouldn’t impede their ability to do business. And several residents of the Table Mound Mobile Home Park traveled to the state Capitol, along with other manufactured-home residents, and pleaded with lawmakers to move the measures forward.

Yet those efforts failed to get enough support to become law.

Until now. While those lobbying for this effort say the measure isn’t the legislation they hoped for, it’s better than no movement at all. (Clearly most Democrats didn’t think so, given that most voted against it.)

The biggest concern and motivation for the legislation was to stop private equity from moving in and gouging Iowans with soaring rents. And this legislation does nothing to halt that practice.

But the new law will bring about some incremental change. The notice period for increasing the rent will move from 60 to 90 days. Had it capped the frequency or the amount of increases, that would have been far more meaningful. But this is the legislation that lawmakers could get passed.

Quad-City Times. May 29, 2022.

Editorial: In other words...

We’re glad to see the Hauberg Mansion in Rock Island is getting a complete restoration of both the buildings and grounds. The grounds were designed by famous landscape architect Jens Jensen. The restoration promises to be a real showpiece for Rock Island and the entire Quad-Cities.

Reason and respect won out when Black Hawk Bank & Trust opted to reconsider its earlier position and respectfully decline to accept a statue of Chief Black Hawk from the City of Rock Island. We thought the bank’s original idea to place the statue at a drive-thru was in poor taste. The bank changed course after meeting with Native American groups.

The Iowa Legislature has adjourned for the year. Most notable, Republicans failed to advance GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds’ top priority: using public money to fund private school tuition. We thought this a bad idea from the beginning — for all sorts of reasons. We’re also pleased lawmakers ditched some other radical efforts, including a bill that would have made criminals of teachers who distribute so-called obscene material.

Rock Island’s Arts Alley has received a $267,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to match $534,000 raised locally. The cash is intended to revitalize the neighborhood as a focal point for arts and culture. Pretty cool.

Violence at Bettendorf schools continues to make headlines, with parents pleading with the school board and administrators to get things under control. While we appreciate the district’s desire to sort things out and meet with parents, we were dumbstruck that it opted to do so in a meeting behind closed doors last week. Let’s be clear: Iowa law requires public access to meetings whenever the board meets. That didn’t happen this time. We deserve to know what’s happening in our schools, and solutions need to come from all of us — not just the people meeting behind closed doors.

Finally, like many in our community, our hearts were broken last week when a woman drove onto the I-74 Bridge pedestrian path and plowed into a group walking across the bridge. One young man was killed at the scene. Another died of injuries Thursday. It’s too early to cast blame, but, surely, this would have been prevented had barriers kept the car from entering the path. The city moved barriers this week to block the path from cars. Too little, too late.

