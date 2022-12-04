Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Eds: The Iowa editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Monday, Dec. 12.
The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at a state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities. A proposed consent decree announced Thursday would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state’s compliance at the Glenwood Resource Center. The Justice Department found in 2020 that the center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments — including sexual arousal research. That report identified broad failures at the center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.
A woman who long advocated for Native American rights and was known for organizing protests against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines has died. Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux, died on Nov. 13 at age 53 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Indian Country Today reports that Braun worked as a national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. At the Dakota Access protest, her teepee was the first to go up at what became Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock. Her daughter said that seeing the Keystone XL pipeline blocked was one of Braun's proudest achievements.
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. They've been wiped out in 11 of the 41 states where they were reported in 2014 or 2015. And there are fewer in parts of the other 30. But in spite of more than $100 million in federal money, officials estimate there are still 6 million to 9 million hogs gone wild nationwide and in three U.S. territories, doing at least $2.5 billion a year in U.S. damages. Estimates in 2014 were 5 million hogs and $1.5 billion in damages. Experts say the bigger figures are due to better estimates, not increases.
Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. GOP Reps. Randy Feenstra, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson won reelection Tuesday while votes were still being counted in a tight race between Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Zach Nunn.
Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment Tuesday, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions. That standard will make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
Voters in small precinct in eastern Iowa missed the chance to vote for a contested county supervisor seat when county election officials inadvertently left the race off their ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the error in Tuesday's election was made when ballots were sent to printers more than a month ago. He called it a failure of his office and took responsibility for it. Miller says the candidates Democrat Kirsten Running-Marquardt and Republican Mark Banowetz may contest the election, sending it to a panel of people who will decide whether a new election is ordered. Linn County has three supervisor districts and the ballot error was in an area with 2,200 registered voters.
Blood centers in the U.S. are scrambling to track down hundreds of thousands of former donors turned away because of worries about mad cow disease in Europe more than two decades ago. The Food and Drug Administration lifted longtime rules that had barred blood donations from people, including current and former military members, who spent time in the U.K. and other countries during periods from 1980 to 2001. The FDA determined there was little risk from blood donations of acquiring the rare and fatal brain infection tied to eating contaminated beef.
