 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

  • 0

Des Moines Register. November 6, 2022.

Editorial: A few simpler steps could make a dent in helping Iowans stay housed

While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help some people right away.

Neither Des Moines nor any other community can devise a system that instantly and perpetually finds adequate shelter for every last resident.

But while policymakers consider how they can commit real resources toward that goal, they can make some difference more quickly by taking steps to keep people from losing housing in the first place and by demolishing hurdles for prospective renters.

Everybody says the right thing, that they want to tackle the conditions that produce homelessness and help people. The genesis of the current discussion in Des Moines, though, suggests it’s worth stating why metro leaders must step up efforts to ensure people can secure a safe, stable place to live.

People are also reading…

Attention in Des Moines has spiked this fall at the same time that people who lack housing have been less “out of sight, out of mind.” The number of undeveloped spaces in and around downtown has shrunk, and counts show that the number of unsheltered people has increased. Business owners, residents and visitors have publicly complained. If “the problem” is that it’s become more difficult to forget about homelessness and that its visibility is bad for business … well, that points to certain strategies. To push residents back out of sight, officials might try more police patrols and arrests, more no-loitering signs, more clearing of makeshift camps.

Our primary concern should, of course, be more noble: that this is a problem because those individuals, some of them children, are in physical jeopardy. Because not having a home is traumatic and is itself associated with worse mental health. Because people who cannot afford housing very likely struggle to afford food and other needs. Because houselessness is associated with such things as unemployment or underemployment, disability and domestic abuse. Because every human should have a right to safe shelter.

In the bigger picture, Des Moines is adding staff focused on homelessness. Nonprofits and shelters are continuing underappreciated work serving residents. And government and nongovernment groups have many irons in the fire to provide more affordable housing.

Today we want to focus on three narrower items:

Use available money for rent assistance and affordable housing. It’s hard to understand why this needs to be said. But state officials are apparently saying “thanks, but no thanks” to $89 million of federal money earmarked for rental assistance or affordable housing. One of the success stories of the COVID-19 pandemic locally was the Polk County effort to distribute federal aid to head off hundreds of evictions. Keeping people housed gives those people a better chance to recover from whatever hard times have arrived for them. State officials should work to keep this money in Iowa and distribute it to agencies that are eager to make use of it and change the lives of individuals and families.

Create a process for expunging eviction filings. Iowans can clean up their criminal records when they are not prosecuted or are found not guilty, or even after conviction in certain circumstances. But eviction filings stay in online court records no matter what, and experts say the records are a large obstacle for obtaining housing in the future. While this is particularly vexing if the grounds for the eviction attempt weren’t solid, even a clear-cut failure to pay rent should not haunt people the rest of their lives. Iowa lawmakers should follow the example set by several states in recent years, according to the Center for American Progress, and work on ways to seal tenants’ names from future landlords’ view.

Don’t let landlords ask about source of income.Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law last year ensuring that landlords are allowed to reject prospective tenants if they plan to use federal housing vouchers. This type of discrimination is harmful to the people involved and the community at large. The law should be repealed.

The stories published last week by the Register’s Virginia Barreda and F. Amanda Tugade abounded with waiting lists — 521 households waiting for affordable housing in Polk County, 76 families waiting for shelter space that can accommodate children. Shelters aren’t the solution for anybody in the long term, and even in the short term they aren’t the right answer for everybody. While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help at least some people right away.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.

Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade

Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade

Prosecutors say two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade. It's the first time prosecutors have revealed a possible motive. It came in court documents filed Tuesday. Willard Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale are charged with murdering teacher Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield. Court documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence against Miller and Goodale, who were 16 when Graber was killed in November 2021.

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.

4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17. All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper calls it “a tragedy for our entire community.” A candlelight vigil for the victims and their families was scheduled Saturday night at a Marshalltown church. Marshalltown is a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles (84 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize? A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago. When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops. The next drawing will be held Saturday night. Of course, many people still are playing Powerball. It’s ticket sales from those players that fund the prizes and enabled the jackpot to soar by $300 million after there wasn’t a big winner Wednesday night.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News