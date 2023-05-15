Dubuque Telegraph Herald. May 14, 2023.

Editorial: Keep innovating to engage young people in the tri-state area

A front page story today examines the efforts made to attract and retain young adults in the tri-state area. Local business leaders believe that millennials and Gen Z residents are becoming increasingly important to ensure communities’ future success. This age group will be key to filling the holes left in workplaces and organizations as baby boomers and eventually Gen Xers retire.

Organizations such as Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and the DRA have placed a priority on growing the population in the Dubuque area for just that reason. In addition to filling workplace needs, an increased population keeps the local tax base high. Several area organizations have found innovative ways to engage young people and work toward keeping them in the area. Consider these programs already in the works:

— Paramount EMS and Loras College paired up to form Paramount EMS Academy, a training program under the auspices of Paramount and based at Loras. Organizers say the program is an attempt to address a shortage of EMS personnel experienced locally and nationwide. Paramount officials envision the academy as a way to develop apprenticeship efforts similar to those used to fill staff shortages in certain trades.

— MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center launched an internship program that allows high schoolers to spend 10 to 12 weeks at the hospital, rotating through a variety of departments. The students observe health care professionals and complete job duties and special projects in areas from the emergency room and radiology departments to cardiac rehab, social work and more in an attempt to build a “talent pipeline” for the hospital.

— Finley Health Foundation started the Senior Student Promise Program aimed at offering support to students, and aiding recruitment and retention of the hospital’s workforce. Qualified senior health sciences students can receive up to $20,000 for educational expenses in exchange for an up to two-year commitment working at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Upon graduating and seeking work at Finley, the participating students can apply to various jobs, from nurses to lab technicians.

— Clarke University, Loras College and University of Dubuque are partnering on the Dubuque Promise Program, which will award up to $5,000 per year to students who make a two-year commitment to reside and be employed in the tri-state area following graduation. That geographic area includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. A grant from the DRA made the program possible.

— Schools have partnered with local businesses to give students on-site workplace experience and connect them with businesses that could serve as their future employers. That resulted in a career signing day ceremony last month in which students committed to work for Portzen Construction as carpenters through North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Wishing and wanting more young adults to stay in or return to the area won’t make it happen. But engaging with young people through innovative opportunities such as these are great tools to assist with reaching that goal. Here’s hoping more organizations seek ways to follow these examples and connect with young adults, reminding them that they are wanted and needed here in the tri-state area.

Des Moines Register. May 14, 2023.

Editorial: Iowa should stop tilting the scales in civil rights cases

A commission ostensibly set up to help Iowans should change its rules to ensure employers aren’t favored, writes the Register’s editorial board.

The system responsible for settling Iowans’ complaints that employers or other people violated their rights is, in practice, tilted against those seeking to be made whole.

Thanks to a thorough investigation last year by a volunteer oversight board, we know that the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and its processes put too much burden on Iowans. And it does so in ways that set it apart from its counterparts in other states and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

More than half of complaints in Iowa — mostly about employment and housing — are rejected without investigation after a couple of rounds of paperwork. Those rejections do not lay out clearly enough what next steps are possible, or mention that many people whose complaints have failed to advance have nonetheless gone on to file and win lawsuits. The commission’s privacy practices also advantage employers, by essentially requiring clairvoyance from complainants about how their bosses will respond to their claims.

Fortunately, the report arrived with the commission poised for change: It has a brand new professional director, Kristen Stiffler, who started work in late April alongside three new appointed commissioners. It’s also moving from being a standalone agency to being housed in the state Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing. That last move could provide the commission with more administrative resources to help clear backlogs of cases, lawmakers have said.

The politically diverse Iowa Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights made seven main findings in its report, but they can be condensed to the two most important steps for improving justice.

Change rules that inappropriately protect the accused

The Civil Rights Commission departs from both common sense and other states’ practices in a couple of meaningful ways identified in the advisory panel’s report.

In employment cases, the commission asks the employer involved to explain any non-discriminatory reasons for how it treated a worker. If the worker does not adequately rebut those reasons, the case is usually closed. There’s one problem: The worker is never shown the employer’s explanation. The commission has cited a provision of Iowa law for this practice, but the advisory committee, which includes several lawyers, disagreed with that interpretation.

Employers and workers also are held to different standards in another way: Workers must provide “verified” testimony, meaning they formally swear to its accuracy, but employers are not required to do so.

These inequities can and should be fixed by adopting new administrative rules for the commission. Under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ executive order to streamline rulemaking, this section of administrative code is due to be reviewed by Dec. 31.

Spend a little money on providing justice

The Civil Rights Commission accepted 1,863 complaints from July 2021 to June 2022, its highest number in 11 years. In its annual report, former director Stan Thompson noted that the average processing time for a complaint dropped by 41 days from the previous year, to 150 days. More mediation hearings were held than in previous years, he said.

There are still too many delays. State senators expressed concern about backlogs of cases during confirmation proceedings for Stiffler, the new director. Stiffler told the Register’s F. Amanda Tugade that turnover is among her concerns: “Excluding my appointment, over 40% of the staff have been with the commission (for) over two years, with 32% of those employees, with five or more years with the commission.”

The state, which at present provides about half the commission’s funding, should step up its investment, which has remained essentially static at about $1.3 million for about a decade. Republicans who control state government have picked a small handful of departments each year to receive new spending instead of the usual status quo. In the interest of justice, the Civil Rights Commission should be at the top of that list when lawmakers return in 2024.

More, better-paid staffers will be needed if the agency makes the essential rule changes we’ve outlined to ensure more complaints are actually investigated. Those staffers also can improve other processes: They can handle new cases more quickly. They can continue to provide mediation more often. They can take more care to speak directly with complainants to ensure that their documents are correctly prepared and that they understand they still have options if the commission doesn’t resolve their claim.

The Iowa Advisory Committee revealed an agency that has thrown up procedural obstacles for workers while allowing possible mistreatment by employers to pass without investigation. Agency officials and state lawmakers should seize the opportunity to make the commission a place where Iowans can expect just decisions on the merits.

