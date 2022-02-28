Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. February 27, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa lawmakers need not ‘fix’ county supervisor districts

When it comes to a bill in the Iowa Legislature that would change how Dubuque County residents elect supervisors to the county board, lawmakers are proposing a solution where there has not been a problem.

The bill requires that any county with a population of at least 60,000 as of the 2020 census have a county Board of Supervisors made up of supervisors elected from equal-population districts rather than as at-large representatives. Dubuque County has a three-person board, so the county would be divided into three districts, with each electing a supervisor.

Lawmakers believe that, theoretically, would create a better balance of representation in each county.

Let’s think that through: If one were to divide Dubuque County into three equally populous districts, at least two and likely all three would have a part of the City of Dubuque within their boundaries — because residents of the city make up about 60% of the county’s population. So, we could fairly easily have two seats held by Dubuque residents and one from a resident of a town outside of Dubuque — which is exactly what we have had, at times.

Right now, the three supervisors live in Asbury, rural Dubuque and Sherrill. In the past decade, there also have been two supervisors elected from Epworth and one from Rickardsville, as well as one from Dubuque. This doesn’t sound like a county in which rural areas are underrepresented on the county board. In fact, such a change likely would squeeze out rural representatives.

Bills like this have popped up in the Legislature occasionally over the years. Typically, they have their roots in partisanship. Metro residents in Iowa tend to lean Democratic and rural residents tend to lean Republican. The Republicans apparently believe that more R’s will sit on county boards if they forced counties to set up their boards differently.

This time around, however, state lawmakers from Dubuque County — both Republican and Democrat — voiced opposition to the change.

Perhaps the biggest concern is that the county supervisors themselves were not asking for the change and, in fact, don’t want it.

If Dubuque County wanted to do it differently and elect supervisors by geographic districts, it already has that power. Current state law allows any county’s voters to petition for a referendum on whether to require population-based districts for county supervisors. But, at least currently, it doesn’t want to.

So why should the state force a change on county governments? If any change is made to how county board seats are elected, the decision should come from the county level.

Yet the bill is still alive, having passed its first committee as needed by last week’s deadline to remain in consideration by the full House of Representatives.

The measure should go no further. Iowa lawmakers have plenty to grapple with in the remaining weeks of the session — they needn’t add county-level politics to the mix.

Des Moines Register. February 26, 2022.

Editorial: In Iowa, private-property rights take a back seat to corporate agriculture

The Iowa that Republicans are creating is not the open-for-business, kids-in-classrooms low-tax haven we’ll hear about from Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday.

The Iowa that Gov. Kim Reynolds will portray to the nation Tuesday is a land of lower taxes, businesses and schools with open doors, and freedom for all.

It’s fine for the governor to put things in the best possible light when giving her party’s response to President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address. Her portrait of the accomplishments secured by her leadership is well-established, as are criticisms of how she and legislative Republicans have handled COVID-19 mitigation, education policy, the workforce crisis and much more.

But it’s the GOP’s pronouncements about “freedom” that ring the most hollow when assessing February’s flurry of action in state government.

Potentially life-threatening assaults on reproductive freedom and the rights of young transgender Iowans are, at this point, both terrifying and expected.

More surprising has been the majority party’s dismissive attitude toward property rights. Many Republicans seem to believe that what you do with your land is your business — unless you don’t want to grow corn on it.

Three bills, two advancing and one dead, illustrate this apparent principle.

Senate File 2312 would bar the state Department of Natural Resources or a county board of conservation from purchasing undeveloped land for more than a certain fraction of the value listed in an annual survey. Senate File 2321 says solar power installations aren’t permitted on any land good for growing corn.

Both those measures moved through committees and remain eligible for passage. But Senate File 2160 and House File 2320, each sponsored by a Republican, didn’t get hearings. Those bills would have strengthened protections against the use of eminent domain and were clearly targeted at the seizures necessary for the companies that have proposed carbon capture pipelines cutting through the state.

Even if it were unquestioned that the best thing for Iowa is growing corn and soybeans absolutely everywhere, including the medians on the interstate, all this would be too much. Government should get in the way when a landowner wants to engage with a solar energy business? Government should put limits on the price an owner can get when selling land? And for-profit companies should have fewer barriers to permanently steamrolling through others’ property? This from Republicans?

Iowa’s current approach to producing crops for fuel and feed is not an unquestioned good. New research raises a question of whether ethanol’s touted environmental benefits are not just exaggerated, but in fact fully illusory.

In a state with foul water and much of its energy produced from fossil fuels, idling land and expanding solar and wind energy should be encouraged. At the very least, individuals shouldn’t be barred from taking those steps themselves. Lawmakers say that young prospective farmers should not have to compete with taxpayer-funded agencies in trying to find land to farm. If that’s a problem, this solution is overkill.

Pipeline proponents make no secret that favorable tax treatment is a linchpin in making the financing work for the projects. The claimed benefit of mitigating carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants and other locations seems ancillary in some presentations. Landowners are upset. But the leaders of these projects are well connected, and meaningful resistance from politicians of either party has yet to materialize.

For years the Legislature has ignored that Iowa’s soil and water, and some residents, were begging for something to be done about overproduction and its damaging effects. No ignorance this year: Lawmakers have instead chosen to move in the wrong direction.

Counterproductive ideas are a connective tissue for much of the Republican agenda we’ve seen so far this winter. Iowa needs more workers; the state hustles to reduce jobless benefits. Iowa’s population growth is slow, and we need to attract and keep families; the state aims to exclude children from playing sports with their friends. Iowa needs more educators; the state demands busywork about lesson plans, and some legislators have said some current teachers and librarians lack common sense.

If, as expected, the governor says Republicans are creating an Iowa that’s an open-for-business, kids-in-classrooms, low-tax haven, that won’t be inaccurate. But it’s not the full picture.

Republicans are also creating an Iowa where the well-off will see most tax relief, where people oppressed because of who they are find the government is not on their side either, and where legislators beholden to corporate agriculture strip the rights of landowners to make decisions about their own property. That’s not such a pretty picture.

The Messenger. February 23, 2022.

Editorial: It’s time to advance mental health bills

Measures written by Meyer would bring increased level of care to Iowans

Thousands of Iowans suffer every day from the hidden pain that is mental illness. Many suffer in silence; a few are driven to the extreme action of taking their own life.

All those who suffer from mental illness deserve the best care that modern medicine can provide. Sometimes, perhaps often, they can’t get that care through no fault of their own.

There is a bit of hopeful news in the state Capitol. State Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, is working hard to provide some help to our fellow Iowans who are dealing with mental illnesses. She has introduced a few bills to do that. Two of those measures seek to address the state’s chronic shortage of trained mental health care providers. At least one of those bills will be coming up for a key committee vote this week.

That bill would expand the University of Iowa’s residency program for psychiatry. A residency is a four-year program that recent medical school graduates go through to learn a specialty. By adding to the existing residency program, this bill is intended to increase the number of psychiatrists in Iowa.

The bill would establish new psychiatric residencies at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute, Independence Mental Health Institute, Woodward Resource Center, Glenwood Resource Center, Iowa State Training School for Boys and the Department of Corrections’ Iowa Medical and Classification Center. When Meyer introduced the bill, it called for residencies at three sites. Three more sites were added by a House subcommittee. The measure was then approved unanimously by the full House Human Resources Committee. It now moves on to the House Appropriations Committee. We call on the members of that committee to approve this bill and send it to the House floor.

Another bill from Meyer also seeks to recruit and retain mental health professionals in the state by providing additional student loan relief to physicians, nurse practitioners, therapists and counselors who pledge to work five years in Iowa.

The last bill calls on the state Department of Human Services to establish a new Medicaid reimbursement rate for people needing a higher level of inpatient psychiatric care.

One of her bills would have increased the bed capacity at the Cherokee and Independence mental health institutes by 50%. That amounts to 32 more beds for adults and 14 more beds for children and adolescents. However, it was shelved in favor of a Senate bill that would add about 12 beds to each facility.

We urge the Legislature to pass all of Meyer’s remaining mental health bills and send them to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Yes, these measures will cost the state some money. But they are potentially lifesaving initiatives that will be worth every cent. The state government has a healthy budget surplus now, and the millions that would be spent to implement the steps Meyer envisions in these bills would scarcely put a dent in it.

We thank Meyer for making a priority of providing better care to our friends, relatives and neighbors who struggle every day with mental illness.

